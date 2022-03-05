How to get tuning parts in Gran Turismo 7

Tuning cars is an important aspect of Gran Turismo 7, allowing players to upgrade their vehicles to the max.

Several races have a maximum Performance Points level that newer places could only hope to achieve. The level is much higher than the majority of cars obtained early on in the game.

That is why tuning cars is so vital. This can be done with tuning parts that can be won through the Roulette Ticket system or purchased from the Tuning Shop Pavilion.

How to obtain tuning parts in Gran Turismo 7

1) Roulette Tickets

A look at some prizes available when using a Roulette Ticket (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Roulette Tickets are a way for players to test their luck in Gran Turismo 7. The first way to obtain one is by completing a Daily Workout. It is basically a daily challenge that appears and provides a 1-Star Roulette Ticket.

The second method requires players to complete Menu Books for Luca at the Gran Turismo Cafe. Not every Menu Book rewards a Ticket upon completion, however.

Using a Roulette Tickets sends players through a randomized prize scene. The rewards for winning are either a vehicle, tuning parts, or different sized Credit packages.

2) Tuning Shop Pavilion

A look at some of the tuning parts available in the Tuning Shop (Image via Polyphony Digital)

The Tuning Shop is a fan-favorite feature of past Gran Turismo games. In Gran Turismo 7, it returns in the form of a Pavilion. It has to be unlocked, though, by completing Menu Book 3.

This requires players to obtain the Fiat 500 F '68, the Mini Cooper "S" '65, and the Volkswagen 1200 '66. They can be won as prizes in different races or bought from the Used Car Pavilion.

Once that is done, the Tuning Shop Pavilion will be open for business. Players can visit that menu to see the various types of tuning parts available for purchase.

These parts are split up into Sports, Club Sports, Semi-Racing, Racing, and Extreme. The levels after Sports can be unlocked by collecting vehicles and raising the Collector Level.

All tuning parts increase a car's Performance Points, but when it comes to the actual performance, the majority of them simply improve upon a vehicle's handling or speed.

