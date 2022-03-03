How to get credits in Gran Turismo 7

Money makes the world go around, and this is especially true in Gran Turismo 7. The currency of the game is called “credits,” and they are how one does everything in the world. Actions like buying cars, parts and getting maintenance done all require credits.

Thankfully, credits come through pretty easily in the game for players willing to put in the time and race cleanly.

What are credits in Gran Turismo 7, and how to acquire them

Some of the best cars in the game come at a very high cost, but they can be farmed - eventually (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Credits are the only source of currency for Gran Turismo 7. Players will need them to perform virtually every action in the game, and since car parts aren’t shared, there are times when money can get very tight.

This is especially true for the more expensive modern cars found at Brand Central. Just playing the game is a great way to get credits in Gran Turismo 7, but there are other options players can explore.

Ways to gain more credits in Gran Turismo 7:

Completing races

Completing races “cleanly.”

Winning credits on roulette tickets

Spending IRL money

Racing and scoring a “Clean” race

Winning championships is a serious form of monetary gain, but doing it clean grants 50% more credits (Image via Polyphony Digital)

For every race that a player completes in Gran Turismo 7, they win a few credits. The amount varies on how they perform and what kind of race it is. These can primarily be found in the World Circuit section of World Mode.

Championship races tend to reward players with more credits than regular races as well. Even losing earns a reward, and no matter how poorly a player does, they earn credits. Players can earn even more credits if they race “clean.”

Drivers who drive a “clean” race will gain a +50% bonus to race payouts, so it’s worth it to drive safely. The game doesn’t clarify what a clean race exactly is, and it seems to be a little loose on the definition. Players who don’t crash into walls or slam their cars into other players will mostly get a clean race.

So players who lose can still pick up a nice amount of credits in one go. Players can also unlock credits by completing missions in the "Mission" section of the World Mode.

Credits from Roulette Tickets will likely be common

At the time of writing, Roulette Tickets primarily come from completing Menu Missions but will likely be available elsewhere. They are gacha items where the player can win various rewards for free, including car parts, cars, and most commonly, credits.

Most roulette tickets have a few different amounts of credits on them (typically three), and while they don’t show numbers, they are different sizes of credit piles. Credit wins seem to be the most common in these ticket pulls.

Real money purchases also grant credits on the PSN Store

At the time of writing, it is not known what quantity of credits can be purchased on the PlayStation Store, but it is confirmed that the player can do so if they choose. Anytime a player spends credits in the game, there is an option on the menu to “top up” their credits on the PlayStation Store.

It may be the fastest way to acquire credits in Gran Turismo 7, but it is not free, as these purchases require real money. It is not recommended for players who want to avoid making real-money purchases to buy cars in-game.

It’s important to remember that simply owning a fast, expensive car will not win races. For players looking to grow their collection, racing clean and well is the path to more credits.

Edited by Danyal Arabi