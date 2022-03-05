"An absolute ripoff": Gran Turismo 7 players are enraged as Sony includes microtransactions in a $70 game

Gran Turismo 7 has now launched globally on PlayStation consoles, but the latest entrant to the racing genre is in a bit of a pickle.

It has appeared that with the game going live for all the fans, the microtransactions have become active. While the latest entrant to the GT series is not the first with microtransactions, there have been changes.

Players can buy credits directly with real money in the game, and there are four available options. However, this is quite different from Gran Turismo Sport, where players could purchase cars with real money.

Additionally, some models of vehicles have inexplicably risen in valuation in terms of real money compared to that of Gran Turismo Sport. While no cars are locked behind paywalls exclusively, the existing system can become problematic down the line.

Gran Turismo 7 players aren't happy with microtransactions

Microtransactions are typical in today's gaming, but the reception depends on the type of game. While Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions don't make it pay-to-win, it makes progression faster. This could have several consequences down the line.

Interestingly enough, the microtransactions have apparently become live after reviews, which seems shoddy, to say the least. Then, there's the aspect of the same cars costing more between two different games.

🐉HazzadorGamin,Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🐉 @HazzadorGamin



So this goes live after all Reviews are in? Lol Sony. Gran Turismo 7’s microtransactions have gone live, With GT Sports’ $5 cars now cost $40 #PlayStation So this goes live after all Reviews are in? Lol Sony. Gran Turismo 7’s microtransactions have gone live, With GT Sports’ $5 cars now cost $40 #PlayStation So this goes live after all Reviews are in? Lol Sony. https://t.co/b0P0WqCbau

Sony's games increased in cost recently, but there were no microtransactions. However, the latest Gran Turismo game has microtransactions, despite costing $70. As per some, microtransactions being optional can't be a point of defense.

Chris Scullion @scully1888 Would be so fascinated to see the Venn diagram of:



People who said £70 for PS5 games was justified because they were self-contained blockbusters that don't rely on shit like microtransactions



vs



People defending Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions because hey, they're optional Would be so fascinated to see the Venn diagram of:People who said £70 for PS5 games was justified because they were self-contained blockbusters that don't rely on shit like microtransactionsvsPeople defending Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions because hey, they're optional

Some players aren't happy with the price of certain cars in terms of real money that players will have to spend.

Shirrako @ShirrakoGaming Gran Turismo 7 Microtransactions are an absolute rip-off.



If you want to buy a Ferrari FXX K you will have to spend around $30. Gran Turismo 7 Microtransactions are an absolute rip-off.If you want to buy a Ferrari FXX K you will have to spend around $30.

On top of all this, players won't be able to sell their cars as per reports. There are also costs required to tune and upgrade cars. If there's a credit crunch, players will have no way but to buy them with real money.

pikuri @pikuri_ You can't sell cars in Gran Turismo 7, and the most desirable cars are on time-limited rotation. The latter is particularly egregious, pushing short-changed players to buy currency via microtransactions before a wanted car leaves the rotation. You can't sell cars in Gran Turismo 7, and the most desirable cars are on time-limited rotation. The latter is particularly egregious, pushing short-changed players to buy currency via microtransactions before a wanted car leaves the rotation.

Car price rises seem to be a major point of dislike for some players. The entire system doesn't look nice when one compares the existing system of Forza Horizon 5.

Eviscerator Mk2™🇺🇦 @EvisceratorMK2 Disappointing to hear that Gran Turismo 7 has any Microtransactions let alone making them 10+ times more expensive then the previous games. Especially when the current competition of Forza Horizon 5 doesn't have any. Disappointing to hear that Gran Turismo 7 has any Microtransactions let alone making them 10+ times more expensive then the previous games. Especially when the current competition of Forza Horizon 5 doesn't have any.

Once again, the price of some of the rarer cars seems to be the bigger issue. While it's true that players can play and earn cars, the price of cars shouldn't be higher than what the game costs.

Daniel Hardcastle @DanNerdCubed Actual heads up about GT7. It has whopping great microtransactions. At £16 for 2 million in-game credits, more expensive cars can cost £80 EACH! Bleh. I'll stick to Carby. Actual heads up about GT7. It has whopping great microtransactions. At £16 for 2 million in-game credits, more expensive cars can cost £80 EACH! Bleh. I'll stick to Carby. https://t.co/q44dALQSda

There were more comments about how the prices of some of the cars can't even qualify as microtransactions due to how much they cost.

John Cal McCormick @JohnDoesntDance Everyone is moaning about Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions but you're all wrong - some of them are so expensive that they technically don't actually qualify as microtransactions at all. Everyone is moaning about Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions but you're all wrong - some of them are so expensive that they technically don't actually qualify as microtransactions at all.

It's entirely true that all cars can be earned just by playing the game. However, a big part of any racing game is the car collection, which can become a hindrance based on how the system will work.

Players may have to wait months for their favorite cars to arrive. The alternative would be to buy it with credits, and this, moving forward, could be problematic in a full-priced AAA game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha