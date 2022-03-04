Top 10 fastest cars in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 allows players to virtually control some of the fastest, most powerful vehicles on the road, but not for cheap. Virtually every single car on this list costs upwards of 1M credits, so it’s going to take time to get to these powerhouses.

However, it’s very satisfying to drive a car like the ones here and completely overwhelm races with blistering speed and power. Players may not start with enough credits to get any of the following cars, but with time and patience, it can happen.

Gran Turismo 7 cars are fast and furious

A bit of a disclaimer before the list proceeds. Many hours have been spent in Gran Turismo 7 thus far, but there are always little secrets or hidden cars in the game. The list below is to the best of our knowledge on what is available in the game.

How are the fastest cars determined? With the car BHP (Brake Horsepower). This is because BHP is the power actually delivered to the engine, and thus, is its actual capacity. This makes the list easy enough to put together with available data. The cars selected are the base models in the in-game shops.

Many of these cars may not even be real-life cars. Gran Turismo 7 also has “Vision” cars, ones that were designed by Polyphony Digital, in partnership with the actual car manufacturers. These are cars that could very well exist in the future, however.

10) Jaguar VGT Coupe (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,004 BHP

Jaguar starts the list off in 10 and 9, but they are gorgeous cars worth owning (Image via Sony)

Numbers 10 and 9 are actually a tie! Jaguar released a pair of cars with identical specs, so it’s genuinely down to what the player wants in terms of aesthetics. A 4WD demon, the Jaguar VGT Coupe speeds around tracks and corners with ease and grace. Furthermore, the sleek silver design is gorgeous.

9) Jaguar VGT Roadster (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,004 BHP

These two cars in Gran Turismo 7 all come down to the aesthetic the driver's after (Image via Sony)

The Jaguar VGT Roadster is nearly identical to its Vision counterpart, but with key visual differences. Defaulting to a brilliant green with white circles on the doors and hood would not be out of place in any high-speed race. They race and cost the same, so it’s entirely down to the aesthetic.

8) SRT Tomahawk S VGT (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,006 BHP

This isn't the last time Dodge will grace this list with an SRT variant (Image via Sony)

The sleek black and red Dodge SRT Tomahawk S VGT only barely beat out the above models by a meager two BHP. It’s also visually similar to the Jaguar models. It does make up for its similarities by being lighter, making it easier to use on tracks.

7) FXX K ‘14 (3,600,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,034 BHP

The first real jump in power belongs to the FXX K '14 by Ferrari (Image via Sony)

The first entry on the list for Ferrari, this is an absolute beast of a machine, the FXX K ‘14. Unlike some of the other models, this is a real car that people can own and blaze trails with, though it will of course, not come cheap.

It’s a beautiful car, like all Ferrari models, and it embodies the “sports car” aesthetic.

6) Porsche VGT (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,098 BHP

Don't underestimate the power of German engineering, as the Porsche VGT is another power jump (Image via Sony)

Germany’s Porsche VGT is the first major jump in BHP on the list, hitting almost 1,100 BHP. The Porsche VGT looks more like a typical sports car one might see, but it is another Vision design.

It looks a bit sleeker than other Porsche models but represents a jump in power. It’s also cheaper than the FXX, making it potentially more desirable.

5) McClaren VGT (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,134 BHP

McLaren may only have one entry on the list, but it's a worthwhile one in terms of sheer power (Image via Sony)

McClaren breaks onto the list with their Vision piece, the McLaren VGT. It’s a futuristic racing design that nearly breaks the 1,150 barrier in terms of BHP. The sporty design will likely feel familiar to previous entries on the list, and is even lower to the ground than the FXX. It’s a fantastic option to speed through packs of cars safely on many race tracks.

4) SRT Tomahawk GTS-R VGT (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,449 BHP

Dodge returns to the list again with its SRT line, with the SRT Tomahawk (Image via Sony)

Dodge does it again with yet another SRT design, this one taking huge leaps above the competition. Being a Vision design, it is leaps and bounds above the previous SRT on this list, but for the exact same price.

While they are designed similarly, the horsepower and various other specs of this car make it far superior.

3) Bugatti VGT (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,626 BHP

There is no shame in being in third place, as this Bugatti shows with its 1600+ BHP (Image via Sony)

Bugatti is a brand known for its quality, design, and speed. But one of Bugatti’s Vision designs really stands out in Gran Turismo 7, and that’s the VGT. The 4WD car outstrips the more well-known Veyron in every possible way.

Faster, more powerful, and with a more stylish design, the Bugatti VGT is one of the best in the game.

2) Jaguar VGT SV (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 1,876 BHP

This is what it's like to go further beyond, with the mighty Jaguar VGT SV (Image via Sony)

Heads and tails above nearly every other car on this Gran Turismo 7 list, Jaguar takes the silver medal for fastest car in Gran Turismo 7. With a similar design to the other VGT vehicles on the list, it stands out through sheer power.

It also stands out when it comes to car length, as that is ahead of the pack as well. It’s a great car, but it’s not the most powerful.

1) SRT Tomahawk X VGT (1,000,000 Credits)

Max Power: 2,586 BHP

If someone's going to spend a million credits, it may as well be on the fastest car in the game (Image via Sony)

This is the king of the road when it comes to Gran Turismo 7. No other car comes close to the sheer power this monstrosity puts out. At a whopping 2,586 BHP, it stands on top of the mountain with no competitors.

It doesn’t even look like a special car. It’s yet another sporty, sleek design from Dodge, but it doubles the power any other car on this list has, at the very least.

These are, as of launch, the fastest cars in Gran Turismo 7. This could always change in the future. However, with the current data, these selections are ideal for impeccable speed and power in Gran Turismo 7. They may be expensive, but well worth it.

