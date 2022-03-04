Gran Turismo 7: All unlockable trophies in the game

There are 54 trophies to collect in Gran Turismo 7 if the drivers want to unlock the coveted Platinum trophy. This is the entire list of Gran Turismo 7 trophies alongside what the player has to do in order to pick them up.

Gran Turismo 7 has a nice list of trophies to unlock, and many of them can be unlocked simply by racing and playing the game, while others might take a little more grinding.

What trophies are unlockable in Gran Turismo 7?

Winning races, taking photos, and so much more go into getting Platinum (Image via Sony)

Gran Turismo 7 has so much content in it, from ways to play the game, cars to unlock, and challenging missions to complete. Players will find themselves driving all over the globe to pick these up, and seem easier to complete than Gran Turismo Sport.

They will take patience to unlock, but this is the complete list of Gran Turismo 7 trophies.

Platinum Trophy

Gran Turismo Platinum Trophy: Acquired all Gran Turismo 7 trophies!

Gold Trophies: 2

Hard Work Pays Off : Earned Gold in all licenses

: Earned Gold in all licenses (SPOILER) Finale: Fulfilled requirements for ending

Silver Trophies: 4

Circuit Master : Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

: Completed 15 tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Going the Distance Together: The Autobahn : Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles)

: Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the entire German Autobahn network: 13,191km (8,197 miles) Speed Archdemon : Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph)

: Reached a speed of 600km/h (373mph) Three Legendary Cars: Acquired three legendary race cars that were once destined to win 24 hour races

Bronze Trophies: 47

A Bit of a Boost: Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times

Purchased a turbo or supercharger 10 times A Taste of Tuning: Bought and equipped tuning parts

Bought and equipped tuning parts All-Rounder: Won races on 10 different tracks

Won races on 10 different tracks By a Country Mile: Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps

Won with a lead of 10 seconds or more, in a race of at least two laps By a Whisker: Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less

Won a race with a lead of 0.5 seconds or less Circuit Apprentice: Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

Completed five tracks (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Clean Racer: Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions

Completed a race without leaving the track of any collisions Going the Distance Together: The Atlantic: Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles)

Driving with other players online, you matched the distance covered by the first ever non-stop Transatlantic flight: 5,810km (3,610 miles) Digging the Dirt: Won 10 races on dirt tracks

Won 10 races on dirt tracks Done in 60 Seconds: Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute

Drove a lap of the Tsukuba Circuit in under one minute Going the Distance: 24 Hours of Le Mans: Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles)

Drove the length of one complete 24 Hours of Le Mans race: 2,209.538km (1,372.942 miles) Going the Distance: Angeles Crest Highway: Drove the length of the USA's Angeles Crest Highway: 66 miles (106km)

Drove the length of the USA's Angeles Crest Highway: 66 miles (106km) Going the Distance: Route 66: Drove the length of the USA's Route 66: 2,451 miles (3,945km)

Drove the length of the USA's Route 66: 2,451 miles (3,945km) Fill Her Up: Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank

Took a pitstop during a race which featured fuel consumption, and filled your tank Firm Favorite: Bought the same car 10 times

Bought the same car 10 times Formula First Timer: Drove a Formula car

Drove a Formula car Fully Licensed: Earned all licenses

Earned all licenses Heavy Haulage: Bought a pickup truck

Bought a pickup truck In-Depth Mastery: Finished 50 races in Sport Mode

Finished 50 races in Sport Mode Join the 200-mph Club: Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h)

Reached a speed of 200mph (322km/h) Let’s Go Carbon Neutral!: Bought an electric car

Bought an electric car Living with a Legend: Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership

Bought a car at the Legend Cars dealership Living Your Car Life: Started the first menu

Started the first menu Looking Good!: Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts

Bought and equipped aerodynamic parts Memento from Le Mans: Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe

Took a Scapes photo of an Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) on the Circuit de la Sarthe Memento from the Nürburgring: Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring

Took a Scapes photo of a BMW Gr.3 car on the Nürburgring Motor Mania: Stored 50 cars in your Garage

Stored 50 cars in your Garage Moving on Up: Moved up five or more positions in a single lap

Moved up five or more positions in a single lap New Treads: Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires

Took a pitstop during a race and changed your tires No Assistance Required!: Completed a race without any assist settings

Completed a race without any assist settings No Car, No Life: Stored 100 cars in your Garage

Stored 100 cars in your Garage Podium Fixture: Finished on the podium ten times

Finished on the podium ten times Rain Royalty: Acquired your rain license

Acquired your rain license Round and Round: Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks

Drove 500 miles (804.672km) on oval tracks Running on Empty: Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption

Ran out of fuel in a race which featured fuel consumption Safety First: Bought a safety car

Bought a safety car Smoking Hot: Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials

Earned 10,000pts in Drift Trials Snap-Happy: Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos

Took 100 photos in Scapes or Race Photos Speed Demon: Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph)

Reached a speed of 500km/h (311mph) Sport Mode Debut: Finished a race in Sport Mode

Finished a race in Sport Mode Squeaky Clean: Washed a car 10 times

Washed a car 10 times Student of Motoring History: Completed the first car collecting menu

Completed the first car collecting menu The First Step to Mastery: Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience

Completed a track (all sectors) in Circuit Experience Time Attacker: Took part in 100 time trials

Took part in 100 time trials Toughening Up: Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times

Increased a car’s body rigidity 10 times Warning: Wide Load!: Fit a wide body

Fit a wide body Wheely Good Fun: Bought 10 sets of wheels

It will take a considerable amount of time to get all of the Gran Turismo 7 trophies, since several of them require driving lengthy periods of time and completing difficult challenges, the majority of them can just be completed by playing the game and getting better at the various tracks.

