What is the Cafe & Menu System in Gran Turismo 7

Early in the World Mode of Gran Turismo 7, players will unlock an area called the cafe, which grants access to the Menu System. This is a primary source of progression for players and is a fantastic way to introduce new players to how the game works.

The cafe will house Menu missions, where players will have to complete a variety of objectives and then come back for rewards.

How to get to the cafe and menu system in Gran Turismo 7

Towards the beginning of a player’s Gran Turismo 7 experience, drivers will be introduced to Luca, the NPC who runs the cafe and introduces players to the various quests they will be undertaking throughout the game.

The cafe will also teach players about a variety of different car styles, making it educational and useful to the actual gameplay (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Interestingly, it’s essentially an RPG/MMO-style quest system, where the player will undertake missions to satisfy Luca. This will teach the player about features in the game, introduce races, and also teaches the history of certain types of cars.

How to get to the Menu missions in Gran Turismo 7

Open World Mode

Navigate to the Coffee Cup icon on the World Mode map

Open the cafe

Click “Menu Book” to see the current mission

The Menu system will teach players how to perform car tuning, finding new races, and so much more (Image via Polyphony Digital)

It’s a very easy system to navigate and players can also see an archive of everything they’ve done so far, to keep up to date with what missions have already been completed. All objectives for the Menu missions will be highlighted on the map, making them easy to find.

What kinds of missions and rewards are in the Menu system of Gran Turismo 7

The cafe system also occasionally leads the player to challenging races, and the trophies are displayed there (Image via Polyphony Digital)

The majority of the early missions will be built around collecting 3 of a type of cars, for a particular region. Players will also be introduced to the license system here, as well as important features of World Mode like GT Auto. GT Auto is where players get maintenance done on their cars, as well as getting them cleaned up and customized.

The cafe is essentially the main story quest of Gran Turismo 7, allowing players of all experience levels to know where they need to focus their efforts for progression in the game. As far as rewards go, players receive Roulette Tickets here, and will also get more races and tracks to challenge through the cafe.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Atul S