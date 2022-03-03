What are Missions in Gran Turismo 7

Upon completing Menu Book #12 in Gran Turismo 7, players will access a whole new set of challenges in the game as Missions unlock. The player will unlock an initial set of challenges to conquer but can unlock more later.

These offer rewards as well, depending on how well the player performs, and are an excellent challenge and way to improve racing skills.

Where do Missions unlock in Gran Turismo 7?

After Menu Book #12 - Championship: Petite Course de France, the player will unlock more parts of the game, such as Missions. Missions are a way for players to challenge themselves and complete tracks under very specific conditions.

How to pick a Mission in Gran Turismo 7

Open World Mode

Navigate to “Mission” in the top left of the map

Pick a tier of challenges

Select the desired mission

At first, the player has access to the beginner’s Missions, “The Magic Mountain.” After unlocking Mission Book #13, the player must take on “The Pass,” the first Mission. The game says to complete a mission, but the first one needs to be completed for it to count.

Players who complete these missions within places 1-3 will receive a credit reward, and completing all the missions of a tier at Bronze (3rd) nets a car unlock, and so will completing all at Gold (1st).

How to unlock further Mission tiers in Gran Turismo 7

By increasing the Collection Level, more Missions can be unlocked (Image via Polyphony Digital)

This is incredibly easy and only requires the player to keep playing the game as intended. As players gain more and more cars for their collection, more mission sets become available to the player.

The next set of missions comes at Collection Levels 10, 12, 15, 17, and 19. This means the player needs to be consistently unlocking cars through any fashion, whether playing the game or simply burning credits.

Thankfully, the player doesn’t need to own the car the mission presents, but it also doesn’t unlock the car they used either.

For players who want to challenge themselves to unique driving missions, this is the place to go. It can help a player who wants to improve skills like driving without hitting other players/hitting walls to race cleanly.

It will also expose the players to a wide variety of vehicles and show them a car they would have ignored, which may be the desirable racing vehicle.

