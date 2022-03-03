How to use Roulette Tickets in Gran Turismo 7

Roulette Tickets are a reward system in Gran Turismo 7 designed to help players pick up additional credits, parts, or even cars if they’re lucky enough. It’s a fairly decent reward system, and while tickets don’t exactly rain from the skies, they are very easy to use in the game itself.

Roulette Tickets also have a star rating attached to them, and it’s suggested that the higher the star rating, the better the rewards.

How to use Roulette Tickets, and what can they reward players in Gran Turismo 7?

Roulette Tickets are a way to get more rewards, each with its own tier rating and expiration date (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Roulette Tickets are a gift that the player gets from the game periodically. These contain a variety of benefits that can be awarded to the player. Upon activating, the rewards for that particular roulette ticket will appear on the screen.

Typically, these rewards are car parts, several different piles of credits, or typically one car. The credit piles do not have numerical values attached to them, and the player will only see the reward for those in Gran Turismo 7 after they win them.

The car parts and cars themselves are easier to determine for eagle-eyed players. Upon receiving a Roulette Ticket in the game, players can find them in the World Map section of the game.

Using Roulette Tickets in Gran Turismo 7

Enter the World Map

Navigate to the Garage

Click the “Gifts” tab

Click a Roulette Ticket that has not been used

These can be unlocked in a variety of ways, but the easiest way is to complete missions for the Café in World Mode.

Acquiring Roulette Tickets in Gran Turismo 7

As part of the introduction to World Mode, the game will take players around a variety of places, including the Café. Players can complete a series of missions here, and one of the primary rewards is Roulette Tickets.

These missions vary with tasks ranging from acquiring three cars of a certain type to completing a license challenge. Once a player has acquired tickets, they can be used in Gran Turismo 7 to try and gamble their way to a new car or other in-game rewards.

In addition, players who meet their “daily workout” in-game will receive a Roulette Ticket. This means that simply playing the game and driving a certain amount of miles is enough to earn a ticket. This is a change from Gran Turismo Sport that awarded a car.

It is also important to note that Roulette Tickets have an expiration date, so players are advised to use them as soon as possible to not let them go to waste.

Edited by Danyal Arabi