Does Gran Turismo 7 have ray-tracing on PS5?

Gran Turismo 7 will be the latest installment of the famous series and will be the first mainstream entry to the next-generation consoles of Sony.

Over the years, Gran Turismo games have been the flagship racing franchise of PlayStations. The series has own place in gaming history, and some even rival it against Xbox's Horizon franchise.

Of course, the two series have their differences, but Gran Turismo 7 will hope to walk in the shoes of Forza Horizon 5's successful launch.

That being said, making a great racing game in today's world isn't easy, as fans want to see great graphics all across the title. Expectations are very high due to the stronger hardware of the PlayStation 5.

Next-gen consoles have several upgrades, one of which is supporting ray-tracing. This has led to many fans wondering if Gran Turismo 7 will also have ray-tracing on PS5.

Gran Turismo 7 will have limited ray-tracing on the PS5

The upcoming game will indeed have ray-tracing on the next-generation version. There are, however, several caveats, as ray-tracing will be implemented in a limited manner throughout the game. Some game areas will have innovative features, while others will not have them.

During the races, ray-tracing will reportedly be unavailable. However, the enhancement feature will be there in the game. When observing replays while checking the model of a car or a demo video, players will be able to enjoy ray-tracing.

Ray-tracing is an important feature for players who are lovers of ultra-realistic graphics in their video games. It controls how the lighting is rendered in a game and adds a lot more realism. So, not getting ray-tracing in the races could be disappointing for some Gran Turismo 7 players.

However, players need not worry about graphics, as even without ray-tracing, the races in the trailers look stunning. Developers Polyphony has confirmed that the game will be running on 4K resolution at 60 FPS. So fans can still expect some amazing graphical details filled with realism waiting for them on the race tracks.

There have also been some recent rumors that Gran Turismo 7 might support ray-tracing in races. However, there has been no confirmation of that information. Given that it contradicts official information, players should believe such a piece of news with a pinch of salt.

