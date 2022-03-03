How to access online multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7

The World Mode is fun in Gran Turismo 7 and is how players unlock, customize, and race around the world in their cars. This will also be where players unlock the ability to play online via two modes: Sport and Multiplayer.

However, players do not start with access to this online gameplay, and it will take a little time and grinding.

Players need to know more about the game before jumping into multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7.

It takes time to get to online multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7

It's incredibly exciting to race other players in matches, but it will take a little time to get there (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Unfortunately for online racers, it will take a little time to get there. This will be ultimately unlocked through the cafe, around Menu Book #9. After Menu Book #8, where GT Auto is unlocked, players will have already at least received their B License and have access to most of the features of World Mode.

This will give the player access to at least 12 cars and will have competed in two major races. It’s a solid amount of experience to have before diving into an online multiplayer.

How to get to online multiplayer in Gran Turismo 7

Open World Mode

Complete through Menu Book #9

Open Multiplayer for traditional multiplayer lobbies

Open Sport for official online races and time trials

The two modes are distinctly different, but both offer a competitive online multiplayer experience for Gran Turismo 7 players.

Sport and Multiplayer Modes in Gran Turismo 7

Sport Mode is for the player looking for serious, official online races (Image via Polyphony Digital)

The two modes vary, but both offer competitive races with other players. Sport mode is for players who want to run in competitive daily trials and races to scoop up championships. These are official online races and will try to match players with drivers with similar ratings.

It’s essentially the ranked system for the game, with a DR (Driver Rating) that goes from E, D, C, B, A, A+, and S, and they also have an SR (Sportsmanship Rating). Driving recklessly can lower the Sportsmanship Rating, linked to the Driver Rating.

For the players that just want to race other players, look no further than Multiplayer Lobbies (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Multiplayer has online lobbies, as well as a 2-player split-screen. This is where players will create and join more casual lobbies for online racing. Players who host the lobbies can set the rules they desire for the matchups.

They can be casual races, drifting, or have more serious races. These races can be from 2 to 16 players and can also limit access based on Driver and Sportsmanship Ratings.

There are various options for the players to pick from, to make the race they want for their friends, or for just anyone to join.

