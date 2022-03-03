Gran Turismo 7: All tracks in the game at launch

Gran Turismo 7 is the new game on the block and came out blazing onto PlayStation consoles with a number of faithfully recreated tracks. With locations all over the world, players can drive on these tracks in a number of variations.

It is expected that DLC tracks, updates, and more will be added to bring even more variety to the game. For now, here's is every track players can play upon installing the game.

Gran Turismo 7’s tracks take place in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Oceania

Many tracks in Gran Turismo are modeled after real-life counterparts, but there are also important, interesting variations. The Daytona Speedway is a great example that has a regular circuit in addition to the NASCAR oval race that race fans are familiar with.

The races will be sorted by region and will also have potential variations of each map. These race variations, while slightly different, will change how players must approach a track. These races can also be easily recorded and viewed in-game.

Gran Turismo 7 Track List for the Americas

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

Location: USA

Variations: Full Course, Infield A, Infield B

Trial Mountain Circuit

Location: USA

Variations: None

Colorado Springs

Location: USA

Variations: None

Laguna Seca

Location: USA

Variations: None

Willow Springs International Raceway

Location: USA

Variations: Big Willow, Streets of Willow Springs, Horse Thief Mile

Northern Isle Speedway

Location: USA

Variations: None

Special Stage Route X

Location: USA

Variations: None

Fishermans Ranch

Location: USA

Variations: None

Daytona International Speedway

Location: USA

Variants: Tri-Oval, Road Course

Autodromo de Interlagos

Location: Brazil

Variations: None

Gran Turismo 7 Track List for Europe

Brands Hatch

Location: UK

Variations: Grand Prix Circuit, Indy Circuit

Goodwood

Location: UK

Variations: None

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Location: Belgium

Variations: None

Nürburgring

Location: Germany

Variations: Nordschleife, 24h Layout, Grand Prix Track

24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit (le Mans 24 Hours)

Location: France

Variations: Full Course, No Chicane

Alsace

Location: France

Variations: Village, Test Course

Circuit de Sainte-Croix

Location: France

Variations: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Autodrome Lago Maggiore

Location: Italy

Variations: Full Course, Centre, Ease End, West End, East, West

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Location: Italy

Variations: Full Course, No Chicane

Sardegna - Windmills

Location: Italy

Variations: None

Sardegna - Road Track

Location: Italy

Variations: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Deep Forest Raceway

Location: Switzerland

Variations: None

Red Bull Ring

Location: Austria

Variations: Full Course, Short Track

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Location: Spain

Variations: None

Dragon Trail

Location: Croatia

Variants: Seaside, Gardens

Gran Turismo 7 Track List for Asia-Oceania

High-Speed Ring

Location: Japan

Variations: None

Kyoto Driving Park

Location: Japan

Variations: Yamagiwa, Miyabi, Yamagiwa + Miyabi

Tsukuba Circuit

Location: Japan

Variations: None

Broad Bean Raceway

Location: Japan

Variations: None

Tokyo Expressway

Location: Japan

Variations: Central Clockwise, East Clockwise, South Clockwise

Autopolis

Location: Japan

Variations: Full Course, Shortcut Course

Suzuka Circuit

Location: Japan

Variations: Full Course, East Course

Fuji International Speedway

Location: Japan

Variations: Full Course, Short Course

Mount Panorama Circuit

Location: Australia

Variations: None

As mentioned earlier, more Gran Turismo 7 tracks are expected to be added to the game through DLC or through free updates.

The base number of tracks is 34, but the variations bring the total up to 63, offering a nice variety of ways to race in the game. This does not account for tracks that can be played in reverse, which is yet another way to play Gran Turismo 7.

