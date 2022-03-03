×
Gran Turismo 7: All tracks in the game at launch

There are 34 tracks to race in Gran Turismo 7 at launch, not counting variants (Image via Sony)
Modified Mar 03, 2022 07:50 PM IST
Gran Turismo 7 is the new game on the block and came out blazing onto PlayStation consoles with a number of faithfully recreated tracks. With locations all over the world, players can drive on these tracks in a number of variations.

It is expected that DLC tracks, updates, and more will be added to bring even more variety to the game. For now, here's is every track players can play upon installing the game.

Gran Turismo 7’s tracks take place in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Oceania

Many tracks in Gran Turismo are modeled after real-life counterparts, but there are also important, interesting variations. The Daytona Speedway is a great example that has a regular circuit in addition to the NASCAR oval race that race fans are familiar with.

The races will be sorted by region and will also have potential variations of each map. These race variations, while slightly different, will change how players must approach a track. These races can also be easily recorded and viewed in-game.

Gran Turismo 7 Track List for the Americas

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: Full Course, Infield A, Infield B

Trial Mountain Circuit

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: None

Colorado Springs

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: None

Laguna Seca

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: None

Willow Springs International Raceway

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: Big Willow, Streets of Willow Springs, Horse Thief Mile

Northern Isle Speedway

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: None

Special Stage Route X

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: None

Fishermans Ranch

  • Location: USA
  • Variations: None

Daytona International Speedway

  • Location: USA
  • Variants: Tri-Oval, Road Course

Autodromo de Interlagos

  • Location: Brazil
  • Variations: None

Gran Turismo 7 Track List for Europe

Brands Hatch

  • Location: UK
  • Variations: Grand Prix Circuit, Indy Circuit

Goodwood

  • Location: UK
  • Variations: None

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

  • Location: Belgium
  • Variations: None

Nürburgring

  • Location: Germany
  • Variations: Nordschleife, 24h Layout, Grand Prix Track

24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit (le Mans 24 Hours)

  • Location: France
  • Variations: Full Course, No Chicane

Alsace

  • Location: France
  • Variations: Village, Test Course

Circuit de Sainte-Croix

  • Location: France
  • Variations: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Autodrome Lago Maggiore

  • Location: Italy
  • Variations: Full Course, Centre, Ease End, West End, East, West

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

  • Location: Italy
  • Variations: Full Course, No Chicane

Sardegna - Windmills

  • Location: Italy
  • Variations: None

Sardegna - Road Track

  • Location: Italy
  • Variations: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C

Deep Forest Raceway

  • Location: Switzerland
  • Variations: None

Red Bull Ring

  • Location: Austria
  • Variations: Full Course, Short Track

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

  • Location: Spain
  • Variations: None

Dragon Trail

  • Location: Croatia
  • Variants: Seaside, Gardens

Gran Turismo 7 Track List for Asia-Oceania

High-Speed Ring

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: None

Kyoto Driving Park

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: Yamagiwa, Miyabi, Yamagiwa + Miyabi

Tsukuba Circuit

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: None

Broad Bean Raceway

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: None

Tokyo Expressway

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: Central Clockwise, East Clockwise, South Clockwise

Autopolis

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: Full Course, Shortcut Course

Suzuka Circuit

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: Full Course, East Course

Fuji International Speedway

  • Location: Japan
  • Variations: Full Course, Short Course

Mount Panorama Circuit

  • Location: Australia
  • Variations: None

As mentioned earlier, more Gran Turismo 7 tracks are expected to be added to the game through DLC or through free updates.

The base number of tracks is 34, but the variations bring the total up to 63, offering a nice variety of ways to race in the game. This does not account for tracks that can be played in reverse, which is yet another way to play Gran Turismo 7.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
