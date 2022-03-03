Gran Turismo 7: All tracks in the game at launch

Gran Turismo 7 is the new game on the block and came out blazing onto PlayStation consoles with a number of faithfully recreated tracks. With locations all over the world, players can drive on these tracks in a number of variations.
It is expected that DLC tracks, updates, and more will be added to bring even more variety to the game. For now, here's is every track players can play upon installing the game.
Gran Turismo 7’s tracks take place in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Oceania
Many tracks in Gran Turismo are modeled after real-life counterparts, but there are also important, interesting variations. The Daytona Speedway is a great example that has a regular circuit in addition to the NASCAR oval race that race fans are familiar with.
The races will be sorted by region and will also have potential variations of each map. These race variations, while slightly different, will change how players must approach a track. These races can also be easily recorded and viewed in-game.
Gran Turismo 7 Track List for the Americas
Blue Moon Bay Speedway
- Location: USA
- Variations: Full Course, Infield A, Infield B
Trial Mountain Circuit
- Location: USA
- Variations: None
Colorado Springs
- Location: USA
- Variations: None
Laguna Seca
- Location: USA
- Variations: None
Willow Springs International Raceway
- Location: USA
- Variations: Big Willow, Streets of Willow Springs, Horse Thief Mile
Northern Isle Speedway
- Location: USA
- Variations: None
Special Stage Route X
- Location: USA
- Variations: None
Fishermans Ranch
- Location: USA
- Variations: None
Daytona International Speedway
- Location: USA
- Variants: Tri-Oval, Road Course
Autodromo de Interlagos
- Location: Brazil
- Variations: None
Gran Turismo 7 Track List for Europe
Brands Hatch
- Location: UK
- Variations: Grand Prix Circuit, Indy Circuit
Goodwood
- Location: UK
- Variations: None
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
- Location: Belgium
- Variations: None
Nürburgring
- Location: Germany
- Variations: Nordschleife, 24h Layout, Grand Prix Track
24 Heures du Mans Racing Circuit (le Mans 24 Hours)
- Location: France
- Variations: Full Course, No Chicane
Alsace
- Location: France
- Variations: Village, Test Course
Circuit de Sainte-Croix
- Location: France
- Variations: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C
Autodrome Lago Maggiore
- Location: Italy
- Variations: Full Course, Centre, Ease End, West End, East, West
Autodromo Nazionale Monza
- Location: Italy
- Variations: Full Course, No Chicane
Sardegna - Windmills
- Location: Italy
- Variations: None
Sardegna - Road Track
- Location: Italy
- Variations: Layout A, Layout B, Layout C
Deep Forest Raceway
- Location: Switzerland
- Variations: None
Red Bull Ring
- Location: Austria
- Variations: Full Course, Short Track
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Location: Spain
- Variations: None
Dragon Trail
- Location: Croatia
- Variants: Seaside, Gardens
Gran Turismo 7 Track List for Asia-Oceania
High-Speed Ring
- Location: Japan
- Variations: None
Kyoto Driving Park
- Location: Japan
- Variations: Yamagiwa, Miyabi, Yamagiwa + Miyabi
Tsukuba Circuit
- Location: Japan
- Variations: None
Broad Bean Raceway
- Location: Japan
- Variations: None
Tokyo Expressway
- Location: Japan
- Variations: Central Clockwise, East Clockwise, South Clockwise
Autopolis
- Location: Japan
- Variations: Full Course, Shortcut Course
Suzuka Circuit
- Location: Japan
- Variations: Full Course, East Course
Fuji International Speedway
- Location: Japan
- Variations: Full Course, Short Course
Mount Panorama Circuit
- Location: Australia
- Variations: None
As mentioned earlier, more Gran Turismo 7 tracks are expected to be added to the game through DLC or through free updates.
The base number of tracks is 34, but the variations bring the total up to 63, offering a nice variety of ways to race in the game. This does not account for tracks that can be played in reverse, which is yet another way to play Gran Turismo 7.
