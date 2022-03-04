How to make money in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 features many of the world's most extravagant luxury sports cars, and they are not cheap. Though most will never be able to afford them in real life, earning them in-game is an attainable goal.

The game's currency is called Credits, and it's used for everything from upgrades and paint jobs to new cars. Players will have to race well and race often to rack up the cash they'll need to buy the hottest new cars.

Earning money in Gran Turismo 7

Credits are Gran Turismo 7's method of rewarding the players for good performance, so winning races is the most important part. There aren't a lot of cheap tricks, but there are some good spots to grind for more credits.

First-place finishes in World Circuit races are where the biggest payouts can be found. This mode also comes with a challenging bonus that can massively increase cash flow.

If the player runs a clean race, without hitting other cars or obstacles while on the track, they'll receive an additional 50% money bonus. Consistently running clean races will grant tons of money to players who can pull it off.

Great races to earn quick cash

Gran Turismo @thegranturismo . More. Day!!



Without using words, tell us how you're feeling right now - explain in emojis or drop us a GIF . More. Day!! #GranTurismo7 Without using words, tell us how you're feeling right now - explain in emojis or drop us a GIF 1️⃣. More. Day!! #GranTurismo7 Without using words, tell us how you're feeling right now - explain in emojis or drop us a GIF 👇 https://t.co/hEyWYAIJFM

Some races in Gran Turismo 7 payout huge loads of credits for fairly brief time investments. If players are short on cash or saving up for their favorite vehicle, abusing these short courses could get them what they need.

In the early game, try the Northern Isle Speedway in North America. It pays out 5,000 credits to the winner, or 7,500 if they run a clean race. It also only takes around two minutes to beat. Players can run this race in circles for ten minutes and, if they do well, come away with 37,500, which is a decent payout.

Players will earn cash for completing licensing tests, but those will also unlock higher-paying tracks. The Goodwood circuit is located in the UK, and it unlocks after a few early races and the first license test. This circuit offers a race called the Clubman Cup, a two-lap race that pays out 35k to the winner.

Making a cool 52,500 credits in a single race with a clean bonus is excellent for a fairly early activity. Doing so, again and again, will ensure that the player has the cash they need to advance. Throw on some sports tires and run the Clubman Cup to get plenty of credits and buy new cars.

Bear in mind, sales are final in the world of Gran Turismo 7. There aren't any merchants who will buy back the cars players have purchased.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi