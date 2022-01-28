Forza Horizon 5: How the racing game ended up securing 18 million players mark

For racing and car enthusiasts, Forza Horizon 5 is the go-to game as it platters great races, events, and a massive collection of cars to enjoy those races.

When the simulation racing game made its arrival on November 4, 2021, players were instantly hooked to the game for its mesmerizing visuals. Currently, the game has welcomed 18 million people, according to CEO Satya Nadella, and continues to go up with time.

This huge number of players also includes people who have opted for Xbox Game Pass subscription services to play the game without paying for it directly.

According to experts, the game gives a ten-on-ten racing experience, and the story has remained the same at the consumer end. So, how did the racing game secure such a milestone in such a short span?

What made Forza Horizon 5 so successful?

One of the biggest reasons behind the racing game’s colossal success might not just be its visuals or collection for cars but its availability on Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass is a bang for the buck for any gamer who owns a PC or Microsoft’s very own console. As it is known, the subscription of the Xbox Game Pass is pretty affordable for multiple gamers around the globe for its pricing of 14.99 USD a month.

Not only that, when on sale, the Game Pass comes at a price of 1 USD, and the deal is a no-brainer.

At that pricing, the Xbox Game Pass is just not stuck with giving players Forza Horizon 5. The entire pass provides multiple popular triple-A titles and more than a hundred games at bare minimum pricing.

Instead of paying full price for a game, the Xbox Game Pass provides it all with its subscription service. So it is natural that players would prefer getting their hands on more than one game by paying a nickel.

However, just having a good deal with Xbox Game Pass doesn’t mean they would be picking Forza Horizon 5 for sure. That’s where the game’s attraction comes into play. The racing game is famous for its vast open-world of racing and popular supercars to travel the Mexico-based map.

To not make a player’s journey lonely or dull, the game also has a vast multiplayer option that allows them to compete with others. Also, having a good selection of music that players vibe on the streets and roads of Forza Horizon 5 makes a good addition.

However, all these things are not enough to make a game great, as they also need good activities to keep players engaged. The racing game provides various challenges and activities with each of its Series updates to overcome this issue.

Not to forget, the game also rewards the players handsomely upon completion of these challenges, which also makes it worthwhile.

With all this said, it is pretty easy to see why the game is a huge success and does deserve its massive player base for its efforts.

