Forza Horizon 5: Big City Lights photo challenge guide

Winter Season of Series 3 has finally arrived in Forza Horizon 5. The Series has also brought a new set of challenges and rewards for players of the racing game. To earn winter season rewards and advance with Series 3, all racers need to do is complete a few sets of challenges the season arrives with.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon With a modified front fascia, a large rear wing and underbody diffusers, the #NewToForza @Ferrari FXX-K Evo is available this week for all Car Pass holders. With a modified front fascia, a large rear wing and underbody diffusers, the #NewToForza @Ferrari FXX-K Evo is available this week for all Car Pass holders. https://t.co/FCvuKpw0XG

Currently, players are looking for help with the #BIGCITYLIGHTS photo challenge that requires players to take a picture of their car in the city of Guanajuato at night time. Now, players can easily do this by going to the city at night, however, there is a faster way to do it and this guide will focus on that only.

Completing Big City Lights challenge in Forza Horizon 5

The city of Guanajuato is present on the North-Eastern side of Forza Horizon 5’s huge Mexico-based map and is known for its colorful nature. Along with completing the challenge, players will also get to capture the beauty of the city in their favorite car to show off to their friends.

To make the process of taking the picture at night in Guanajuato easier, the steps are as follows:

Step 1: After entering the main game, go to the pause screen and look for the Creative Hub tab present on the screen.

Step 2: Under the Creative Hub, go to Event Labs and select Event Blueprints.

Step 3: Press the search option and type “Guanajuato Nights Free Roam” under the title. If the race doesn’t show up, players can use the code 151 096 897 to find it by typing it under the Shared Code part.

Step 4: When the race shows up select it and pick a car of choice to enter the race.

Step 5: Once the race starts, go to the photo mode and click a picture of the car.

In this way, players can easily complete the challenge without waiting till night and also save a lot of time to finish other in-game things.

