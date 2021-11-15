How to find Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 takes players to a rendition of Mexico with a vast map to explore and discover.

The Forza Horizon 5 campaign often tasks you with locating a variety of areas across the map. This could be to complete a challenge, unlock something, or to simply send you on a road trip.

One location you will need to find at some point in Forza Horizon 5 is that of Guanajuato. Guanajuato is roughly located to the north of Tierra Prospera.

How to get to Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5

A player parked in Guanajuato. (Image via Playground Games)

If you have been playing for a while, you probably have passed through Guanajuato a few times without really even knowing it. If you're just starting Forza Horizon 5, however, you might need some help finding the town.

To find Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5, you will want to open your map and hover to the northern area. There will be a densely populated region on the map with buildings and roads above Tierra Prospera.

Guanajuato on the Forza Horizon 5 map. (Image via Playground Games)

That area is the city of Guanajuato, the largest urban settlement you will find in Forza Horizon 5. If you have unlocked the ability to fast travel, do so nearby and drive your way to the city.

If you can't fast travel just yet, then set a route on your map. Follow your GPS until you reach Guanajuato. There, you will be able to participate in a plethora of Forza Horizon 5 activities.

Angel Axel Baltierra Barrera @axeloon_37 @ForzaHorizon I'm from the Guanajuato and is amazing my city in the Forza Horizon 5, Thank you Playground for including my beautiful city 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼❤️❤️ @ForzaHorizon I'm from the Guanajuato and is amazing my city in the Forza Horizon 5, Thank you Playground for including my beautiful city 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼❤️❤️ https://t.co/hVfoFSUtZt

You'll find races from the Street Scene, Scrambles, and even Circuit Events. There are a number of PR stunts available and campaigns continuing chapter stories.

You will need to visit Guanajuato in Forza Horizon 5 to complete the Guanajuato Expedition as well. Expeditions are done to unlock certain events, with this one opening the Street Scene and its Horizon Street Scene outpost.

Guanajuato will be featured in a host of photo challenges, too. Knowing where it is on your map and how to get there will make your life a whole lot easier when it comes to completing these challenges and missions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi