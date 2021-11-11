How to unlock drift zones in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 comes with a variety of tasks and challenges for players to complete.

The game is available on Xbox consoles and Windows PC with some of the most beautiful graphics the series has ever seen. Not only are the graphics upgraded, but the gameplay itself has some incredible mechanics and features.

One popular feature is that of drift zones. Reaching certain drift zones scores will provide Forza Horizon 5 players with Accolade Points and XP. They need to be unlocked first, though, by earning 2 Accolade Points and access to PR Stunts.

A guide on how to unlock the drift zones found in Forza Horizon 5

A drift zone in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

Drift zones are needed to complete some of the Festival Playlist Forzathon Challenges and Accolades found throughout Mexico in Forza Horizon 5. Unlocking them can be done quite early in the game.

To unlock the drift zones in Forza Horizon 5, you need to acquire 2 Accolade Points and unlock the first Rush PR Stunts Adventure Chapter. It is titled Canyon Expedition and must be completed.

Rush can't be unlocked by spending the first Accolade Point obtained. This is why you need to earn two so you can unlock the Rush section and move toward unlocking drift zones.

Once you have completed the Canyon Expedition challenge, drift zones will now be available in Forza Horizon 5. You can filter your map to only see drift zones if you want to challenge them immediately.

What are drift zones in Forza Horizon 5?

As the name implies, drift zones will test your drifting skills in Forza Horizon 5. The goal is to stay on the challenge path and drift as much as possible to earn a high score.

Driving normally will not add to your score. You will need to be drifting to see your score rise. Drifiting can be done in Forza Horizon 5 by tapping the brakes or the e-brake.

It is possible to fail a drift zone challenge. If you stop or exit the path for too long, the score will not count and you will have to start over. There is no time limit, but you will need to keep moving through the drift zone to avoid failure.

Edited by R. Elahi