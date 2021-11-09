Forza Horizon 5: System requirements for PC, file size, price, and more

Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games, is the fifth iteration of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise. Originally conceived as a spin-off of the Forza Motorsports series by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Horizon takes an open-world all-terrain racing approach over Motorsports close circuit racing.

After Australia in Forza Horizon 3 and Great Britain in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico's vast and diverse land. Playground Games worked with Mexican artists to ensure an authentic experience.

Forza Horizon 5 launches with over 500 unique cars and promises to add more in the future. Before jumping into the title, let’s take a closer look at its spec requirements and pricing.

The Minimum, Recommended, and Ideal spec requirements for Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 launches on PC alongside the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Let’s take a look at the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs for the title.

Minimum Spec Requirements

Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)

CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 3 1200

CPU (Intel) - Core i5 4460

GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 470

GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 970

VRAM - 4 GB

RAM - 8 GB

Storage - 110 GB HDD

Recommended Spec Requirements

Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)

CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 5 1500X

CPU (Intel) - Core i5 8400

GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 590

GPU (Nvidia) - Nvidia GTX 1070

VRAM - 8 GB

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 110 GB HDD

Ideal Spec Requirements

Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)

CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 7 3800XT

CPU (Intel) - Core i7 10700K

GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 6800XT

GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 3080

VRAM - 16 GB/ 10 GB

RAM - 16 GB

Storage - 110 GB SSD

As it is clear from the requirement, Forza Horizon 5 requires at least 110 GB of free space, preferably an SSD.

Forza Horizon 5 all editions and prices across Steam and Windows Store

Forza Horizon 5 is available through both Windows Store and Steam. There are a total of three different editions, based on the content included. It should also be mentioned that Forza Horizon 5 is also included with the Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition

Steam - $59.99/- (₹3,499/-)

Windows Store - $59.99/- (₹3,999/-)

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition

Steam - $79.99/- (₹4,499/-)

Windows Store - $79.99/- (₹5,399/-)

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Steam - $99.99/- (₹5,499/-)

Windows Store - $99.99/- (₹6,599/-)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar