Forza Horizon 5: System requirements for PC, file size, price, and more

Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games, is the fifth iteration of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise. Originally conceived as a spin-off of the Forza Motorsports series by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Horizon takes an open-world all-terrain racing approach over Motorsports close circuit racing.
After Australia in Forza Horizon 3 and Great Britain in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico's vast and diverse land. Playground Games worked with Mexican artists to ensure an authentic experience.
Forza Horizon 5 launches with over 500 unique cars and promises to add more in the future. Before jumping into the title, let’s take a closer look at its spec requirements and pricing.
The Minimum, Recommended, and Ideal spec requirements for Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5 launches on PC alongside the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Let’s take a look at the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs for the title.
Minimum Spec Requirements
- Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
- CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 3 1200
- CPU (Intel) - Core i5 4460
- GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 470
- GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 970
- VRAM - 4 GB
- RAM - 8 GB
- Storage - 110 GB HDD
Recommended Spec Requirements
- Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
- CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 5 1500X
- CPU (Intel) - Core i5 8400
- GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 590
- GPU (Nvidia) - Nvidia GTX 1070
- VRAM - 8 GB
- RAM - 16 GB
- Storage - 110 GB HDD
Ideal Spec Requirements
- Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
- CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 7 3800XT
- CPU (Intel) - Core i7 10700K
- GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 6800XT
- GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 3080
- VRAM - 16 GB/ 10 GB
- RAM - 16 GB
- Storage - 110 GB SSD
As it is clear from the requirement, Forza Horizon 5 requires at least 110 GB of free space, preferably an SSD.
Forza Horizon 5 all editions and prices across Steam and Windows Store
Forza Horizon 5 is available through both Windows Store and Steam. There are a total of three different editions, based on the content included. It should also be mentioned that Forza Horizon 5 is also included with the Game Pass.
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
- Steam - $59.99/- (₹3,499/-)
- Windows Store - $59.99/- (₹3,999/-)
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition
- Steam - $79.99/- (₹4,499/-)
- Windows Store - $79.99/- (₹5,399/-)
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
- Steam - $99.99/- (₹5,499/-)
- Windows Store - $99.99/- (₹6,599/-)