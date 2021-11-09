×
Create
Notifications

Forza Horizon 5: System requirements for PC, file size, price, and more

Forza Horizon 5 system requirements for PC (Image by Xbox)
Forza Horizon 5 system requirements for PC (Image by Xbox)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 09, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Feature

Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games, is the fifth iteration of Xbox’s flagship racing franchise. Originally conceived as a spin-off of the Forza Motorsports series by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Horizon takes an open-world all-terrain racing approach over Motorsports close circuit racing.

After Australia in Forza Horizon 3 and Great Britain in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico's vast and diverse land. Playground Games worked with Mexican artists to ensure an authentic experience.

Forza Horizon 5 launches with over 500 unique cars and promises to add more in the future. Before jumping into the title, let’s take a closer look at its spec requirements and pricing.

The Minimum, Recommended, and Ideal spec requirements for Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 launches on PC alongside the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Let’s take a look at the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs for the title.

Minimum Spec Requirements

  • Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
  • CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 3 1200
  • CPU (Intel) - Core i5 4460
  • GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 470
  • GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 970
  • VRAM - 4 GB
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Storage - 110 GB HDD

Recommended Spec Requirements

  • Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
  • CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 5 1500X
  • CPU (Intel) - Core i5 8400
  • GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 590
  • GPU (Nvidia) - Nvidia GTX 1070
  • VRAM - 8 GB
  • RAM - 16 GB
  • Storage - 110 GB HDD

Ideal Spec Requirements

  • Operating System - Windows 10 (1909)
  • CPU (AMD) - Ryzen 7 3800XT
  • CPU (Intel) - Core i7 10700K
  • GPU (AMD) - Radeon RX 6800XT
  • GPU (Nvidia) Nvidia RTX 3080
  • VRAM - 16 GB/ 10 GB
  • RAM - 16 GB
  • Storage - 110 GB SSD

As it is clear from the requirement, Forza Horizon 5 requires at least 110 GB of free space, preferably an SSD.

Forza Horizon 5 all editions and prices across Steam and Windows Store

Forza Horizon 5 is available through both Windows Store and Steam. There are a total of three different editions, based on the content included. It should also be mentioned that Forza Horizon 5 is also included with the Game Pass.

Better get some sleep tonight. Tomorrow we're dropping in! #FH5 https://t.co/5mKrKkLfa6

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition

  • Steam - $59.99/- (₹3,499/-)
  • Windows Store - $59.99/- (₹3,999/-)

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition

  • Steam - $79.99/- (₹4,499/-)
  • Windows Store - $79.99/- (₹5,399/-)

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition

ALSO READArticle Continues below

  • Steam - $99.99/- (₹5,499/-)
  • Windows Store - $99.99/- (₹6,599/-)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी