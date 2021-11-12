How to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 players get the opportunity to drive some of the most luxurious cars throughout Mexico.

The scenery is absolutely beautiful and Forza Horizon 5 has been touted for its amazing graphics by just about everyone who has played it. There should be no reason that you don't drive everywhere you need to go.

If you happen to be in a hurry, however, Forza Horizon 5 does allow for fast travel. It comes at no in-game cost, but does have to be unlocked by smashing the Fast Travel boards found around the map.

How to fast travel for free in Forza Horizon 5

It can be quite the grind in Forza Horizon 5 in order to unlock the ability to fast travel. It will be worth the work put in, though, if you are the type to get playing time in no matter how busy you might be.

To fast travel for free, without having to spend any CR, you will need to find the Fast Travel Boards scattered across Mexico. These are marked on your map with a purple icon that resembles a small lightning bolt.

There are 250 boards in the game, but 50 Fast Travel Boards are needed to receive that accolade in Forza Horizon 5. Drive through them and it will add progress to your smashed board count.

Gamers will need to play for a while before finding all of them, however. They won't all appear on the map until you've discovered the region in which the board resides.

It all depends on the areas you've visited and the roads you've driven in Forza Horizon 5. There are also some that cannot be accessed until you unlock the PR stunts through the Horizon Rush Canyon expedition.

Unfortunately, that ensures fast travel won't be available for quite some time. You just have to make it a priority to unlock in Forza Horizon 5 and that could make the grind just a tad bit easier.

