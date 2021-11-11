How to find the Golden Statue in Forza Horizon 5

There are a lot of challenges for players to complete in Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox consoles and Windows PC. Players are sometimes tasked with locating specific landmarks in the game that count as completing a challenge.

In the Baja California area, there are a couple of statues worth locating. Along with the Jade Statue, Forza Horizon 5 players will be able to seek out what is known as the Golden Statue, which can be found near the Central Ruin by the Tulum Expedition site.

Where to locate the Golden Statue in Forza Horizon 5

The Golden Statue in Forza Horizon 5. (Image via Playground Games)

If you know where the Jade Statue is in Forza Horizon 5, you'll find the Golden Statue right next to it. First, go to your map and locate the Tulum Expedition site in the southeast sector of the map.

The region you'll want to be in is the Ek' Balam region. Once you've made your way to the Tulum Expedition site, head over to the Central Ruin in the middle of the site.

The Tulum Expedition site on the map. (Image via Playground Games)

To the southeast is an old structure surrounded by sticks pointed up in the air. Underneath them, you'll find the Golden Statue.

To complete the Tulum Expedition chapter in Forza Horizon 5, you may find yourself having to take a picture of the Golden Statue. As part of that event, it is an optional objective.

Taking a picture of the Golden Statue is not mandatory, but will grant you some free Accolade Points for your specific Horizon Adventure. Overall, the Golden Statue is easy to find.

The Central Ruin with the Golden Statue. (Image via Playground Games)

It is a Maya-inspired archeological location that truly showcases the beauty and diversity that Forza Horizon 5 has delivered with the game's journey into Mexico.

If you find yourself uninterested in completing the optional objective, just know that taking a picture of the Golden Statue does provide an achievement. You'll unlock the "An Item of Extreme Value" achievement.

