Mass Effect 5 is in the early development phase

Though very little is known about Mass Effect 5, other than how it was announced back in December 2020, a recent blog by BioWare confirms that the game is in development.

Fans still shouldn't expect a playable game for years to come, but it’s being worked on, and that’s what matters.

Recent BioWare blog reveals Mass Effect 5 development is under way

The game may not even be called Mass Effect 5 when new information comes to light, but that’s the current suggestion.

In a recent blog post by BioWare, a tiny tease was included at the very end of the piece to give Mass Effect fans something to get excited about.

“There’s also the next game in the Mass Effect™ universe, which is now early in development. It’s going to be a while before we can talk about it in more detail, but we can’t wait to show you what we’re working on!”

Despite offering little in the way of information, this is huge news. Fans now have confirmation that the game is being worked on and is in the early stages of development.

What can fans expect from the next Mass Effect title?

The original Mass Effect 5 trailer hinted at Reapers making a return, and even the poster had some surprises to offer.

Liara T'soni was teased, but her whereabouts are subject to speculation. Is she somewhere in the Milky Way? Is she on Earth? No one can tell with certainty.

This poster is said to contain many hints on what fans can expect, but only the most eagle-eyed individuals will spot them (Image via BioWare)

The crater in the above image looks suspiciously similar to a Geth helmet, so the focus of the next game could very well be the Geth.

Everything right now is mere speculation, but fans can rest easy, knowing that Sheperd’s adventures are far from over.

Fans probably shouldn't expect anything concrete anytime soon. E3 2022 could have provided new details, but since that was canceled, it's unlikely more information will present itself immediately. Moreover, the team is also working on other projects besides Mass Effect, such as Star Wars: The Old Republic and another Dragon Age game.

The future may be unknown, but right now, it looks bright (Image via BioWare)

Current theories suggest that the game might take up where Mass Effect 3 left off, which would make sense, given what was seen in the teaser.

Fans don’t have a lot of information at their disposal right now. But the excitement the confirmation has generated says they are optimistic about the next installment in the Mass Effect series.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh