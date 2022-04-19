5 best strategy games to play in 2022

In the world of gaming, strategy games have often been overlooked by many. Labeled as 'boring' or 'complicated,' they usually get a bad reputation. However, as time went by, the genre emerged from the shadows and took center stage by storm.

Some strategy games have even become legacy franchises, while others give a few high-end FPS games a run for their specifications. All in all, things will only get better for the genre.

Having said that, readers might be wondering which strategy games are worth their time and effort? Given the rather 'steep' learning curve associated with some of the titles, not everyone is willing to take a leap of faith. However, for those who do, here are a few strategy games to choose from.

Don't miss out on these strategy games in 2022

5) Total War: Warhammer III (2022) - Creative Assembly/Feral Interactive

If the catchphrase, "Blood for the Blood God! Skulls for the Throne of Khorne!" ring a bell, it'll be thanks to the newest entry in the Total War series: Warhammer III. Building upon the success of many titles and its own two predecessors, Creative Assembly took things to the next level with their latest addition to this strategy game franchise.

The game is set in the Realms of Chaos and the Lands of the East. With eight unique factions to choose from and more likely on their way, there's a lot for players to explore. While the campaign may feel a bit repetitive for each faction, their individual playstyles and faction mechanics are a treat.

Perhaps the most intriguing of them all is Grand Cathay. Players will have to level out Yin-Yang to keep things in balance. If one is greater than the other, a lot of campaign map bonuses will be missed out upon. During battle, if players are able to group units to form 'Perfect Harmony,' they will perform better as well.

4) Stellaris (2016) - Paradox Interactive

To understand exactly what Stellaris is would require a few thousand hours worth of gameplay. However, in short, it is a 4X grand strategy game that has near limitless potential and possibilities. It involves trade, diplomacy, warfare, trade policies, spycraft and a few dozen more overlaying mechanics.

The game begins in 2200, sometime after the player's civilization first discovers faster-than-light travel. Depending on how one wants to build their space empire, they can choose from a number of ethics, civics, traits, and even species. While a few are merely aesthetic in nature, some have their own mechanics as well.

In essence, the strategy game allows players to carve up and build a thriving space-faring civilization through any means necessary. This often involves slavery, piracy, vassalization, and even mass genocide, which is something most players do as it makes the game faster.

3) Expeditions: Rome (2022) - Logic Artists/THQ Nordic

Unlike the other strategy games on this list, Expeditions: Rome is very unique as it involves a lot of historical facts and figures. The campaigns are based on real-life locations and depict some of Rome's greatest achievements on the battlefield.

Aside from tactical options, dynamics in combat, and some basic resource management, players will also get to interact with people from antiquity. Since each interaction or action taken can dictate to an extent how things work out, understanding what to say has a lot of weight.

Keeping minor design flaws and pathfinding issues aside (which should get fixed soon), the game is truly amazing in its approach to history and storytelling. With brilliant voice acting and beautiful locations to explore, there's a lot to do and see in Expeditions: Rome.

2) Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (May, 2022)

Created by Complex games/Frontier Developments plc, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactical strategy game set in the 40K universe of Warhammer.

Players will be given control of the secret and enigmatic chapter of Space Marines known as the Grey Knights. As an extension of the Emperor's will, they are armed to the teeth with weapons and holy relics.

Their task is to stop The Bloom from spreading, which would allow the forces of chaos to enter the realm. Each individual can hold their own against scores of heretics and stand tall. Players will be able to equip and customize each Grey Knight according to class and functionality in combat.

So far, the gameplay showcased by the developers has been outstanding and the game itself looks truly worthy of the 40K franchise. With eight classes to choose from and countless tactical layers in combat, one will find themselves gleefully purging Chaos Daemons for hours on end. The game releases on May 5.

1) XCOM2 (2016) - Firaxis Games/Feral Interactive

When it comes to the world of strategy games, XCOM2 is considered the industry benchmark by many. The famed sequel to 2012's XCOM: Enemy Unknown takes place a few years into the storyline after alien invaders have successfully integrated into civilization and taken over Earth.

Players are tasked with leading the resistance against the aliens and taking back their planet once and for all. They can recruit troops, equip them with different weapons, research better tech, and with a few DLCs, completely change the way the game can be played.

While the base game is amazing on its own, for first-timers, it's advisable to skip the vanilla version and directly boot up XCOM2: War of The Chosen. This expansion pack breathes new life into the game and takes things to the next level. It introduces different factions, better optimization for soldiers, and allows players to truly field a resistance force unlike any other.

