New Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters trailer shows off all the positive inspirations taken from XCOM

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters revealed a pre-order trailer on February 7. The early impressions in the community have been quite positive.

The upcoming game will be the latest release set in the gothic-fiction world of the Warhammer series. Developed by Complex Games, Frontier Foundry will release the game, and the aim will be to carry on the rich legacy of the Warhammer 40,000 games.

While the release of pre-purchase trailers is not new, Daemonhunters has set the game up in an exciting position.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters @ChaosGate



Find out more in part 1 of our interview: The legendary Andy Serkis will be directing your missions as Grand Master Vardan Kai!Find out more in part 1 of our interview: youtube.com/watch?v=aZaoyu… The legendary Andy Serkis will be directing your missions as Grand Master Vardan Kai! Find out more in part 1 of our interview: youtube.com/watch?v=aZaoyu… https://t.co/NToBl8AWEG

The game's main aim is to control a squad of Grey Knights across different quests and missions. However, based on the trailer and the first reveal, the way players will fight against the forces of Nurgle hints at another famous game in the genre - XCOM.

XCOM has been a leader of its own in the genre of a turn-based tactical game, and there are some eerie resemblances between the two titles in the discussion.

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is similar and yet different from XCOM

The areas of similarity between the two games are pretty easy to see. The overall way players will control the squad of Grey Knights is quite similar to the start. The squad even has its headquarters, similar to the base in XCOM. There will be space cathedral houses where players will research ongoing problems and upcoming enemies.

Like XCOM, four separate classes are filling the different roles. Each class has its own set of strengths, weaknesses, and utility. There are also advanced classes and they are Paladin, Chaplin, Librarian, and Purifier. Players will also be able to upgrade their weapons when required and customize the loadout of the Grey Knights.

The Bloom will be a stern test for the players as it will create a lot of random challenges. The map's terrain will be haphazardly changing based on corruption, which can sometimes be disadvantageous.

Players will also see the available rewards to prioritize their missions. Then there's the added quotient of Glorious Deeds, which would add an extra layer of difficulty and an added possibility of extra rewards.

Here's where Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters goes on a different path

Like it or not, RNG plays a massive role in XCOM. It's a welcome thing when it goes in the player's favor. When the opposite happens, there's nothing worse than the feeling.

The Warhammer game will not be having the problem as players will know the exact damage they will be doing. There is no chance of hits missing even when the percentage to hit is relatively high because there won't be a percentage.

There will be a sense of randomness as critical hits are not always guaranteed. There's also the case of warp surge events, which has an ample amount of randomness.

Also Read Article Continues below

In certain senses, XCOM would always inspire future games in its line. But Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Demonhunters seem to have concentrated on the good parts and removed potentially problematic ones like RNG in attacks.

Edited by Srijan Sen