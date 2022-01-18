Warhammer 3: Release date, platforms, gameplay, trailer, and more

Creative Assembly is finally concluding its popular trilogy series with the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3.

Creative Assembly first announced the game back in May 2021. The popular Total War strategy game will be based on the twisted Realm of Chaos and the east side of the Warhammer world.

From the frozen wastes of Kislev to the deadly Mountains of Mourn and the isolated lands of Grand Cathay, the battlefield is vast.



The game will feature all new locations, game modes, and different methods of war. Players will be able to play solo or with friends and experience the Realm of Chaos with multiple campaign outcome possibilities.

The game will feature all new locations, game modes, and different methods of war. Players will be able to play solo or with friends and experience the Realm of Chaos with multiple campaign outcome possibilities.

When will Total War: Warhammer 3 be released?

Creative Assembly’s upcoming Total War: Warhammer 3 will be released on February 17, 2022. The game will be available for purchase on the Epic Games Store and on Steam.

Is there a gameplay trailer for Warhammer 3?

The previous year, Creative Assembly showcased a global gameplay reveal of the upcoming Total War title. It revealed many battle scenes and gameplay along with a brand new cinematic trailer.

The gameplay trailer also revealed some insights about the game straight from the developers.

What are the platforms Total War: Warhammer 3 will be available on?

Despite having a huge fan base, the game will only be available on MacOS, Linux, and Microsoft Windows platforms. As of now, there is still no confirmation from Creative Assembly if the game will be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Grand Cathay Battle Gameplay (Image via Total War)

The game is expected to come with a lot of enhancements in gameplay as well as in-game mechanics. The battles have been fully revamped along with a greater choice of siege maps. The new campaign map is expected to be twice the size of the Vortex campaign map from Total War: Warhammer 2.

The Creative Assembly also plans to introduce a combined DLC map for players owning the complete Total War trilogy. This will merge all the maps together into a single large map. The game will also support mods at the time of launch.

Creative Assembly has confirmed that the upcoming strategy game will feature cross-store multiplayer support at launch. Players will be able to play in multiplayer by joining the 'Domination' game mode.

With Warhammer 3 releasing on February 17, 2022 worldwide, fans of the much-awaited title can be sure to check back here to get all the latest news, updates, and features.

Edited by R. Elahi