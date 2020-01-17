Top 5 Strategy Game series you need to play

The Real-Time Strategy genre is a pretty underrated one and attracts niche audiences. These games take an incredible amount of planning, building and even "APM" (rapidly clicking to execute tasks fast). Still, no matter what your skill level is there are difficulty levels for everyone to play.

Even if you are a fan of genres like FPS, RPG games, Survival or others, there are some real gems out that you might find very enjoyable. There have been some strategy game series which have left behind a legacy because of how incredibly they are. In this list, we'll be taking a look at the best strategy games and series you need to play.

#5 Anno series

Latest release: Anno 1800 (16 April 2019)

Available on: PC

The Anno series started in 1998 with the latest game in 2019. The games explore different time periods where you need to build cities, conduct trade and diplomacy, managing resources while also engaging in combat in both land and sea.

The Anno games have been set in the following time periods: 1602, 1503, 1701, 1404, 2070, 2250 and 1800. Each game has almost the same game mechanics but brings in different elements from the time periods they are set in. The games are not easy and you need to use tons of strategic planning but they are extremely fun to play.

#4 Total War series

Latest release: Total War: Three Kingdoms (23 May 2019)

Available on: PC

Have you ever wanted to simulate what real battles in history might have been like? The Total War series is a turn-based strategy game where you control a kingdom, generals and other high ranking officers. The game series will show you the true complexity of warfare and how even the slightest mistake means losing a war.

The Total War series explores many different eras. These include Rome, Napoleanic France, Japanese Shogun, Britain and the latest game is featured in the Chinese era of the Three Kingdoms. There were even spin-offs for the popular fantasy series Warhammer.

Be warned! Total War is brutal but it is a huge time sink especially with the number of battles you can plan and fight. But it is still one of the best strategy games out there.

#3 Civilization series

Latest release: Civilization VI (21 October 2016)

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

The Civilization series is also a turn-based game which is absolutely brilliant. You choose a leader (based on real leaders in history) and control their civilization. You are then put in a map where you have neighbouring civilizations. You need to explore, gather resources, build and technologically advance your civilization.

You also need to decide whether you will create enemies or allies. If you go far enough into the game, there will also be a World Order which is much like the United Nations. Each civilization has its own strengths, weaknesses and specialities. You start from the stone age and advance all the way to space exploration.

You can win in several ways: destroy your opponents, have cultural influence, spread your religion the most, advance in science the most or through diplomacy. The game is quite complex but also quite simple. One game can take you a very long time to finish and there is so much replayability in Civilization.

#2 Age of Empires series

Latest release: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (14 November 2019)

Available on: PC

Age of Empires has been one of the most iconic and defining strategy games of the 90s. They have since received remastered editions recently, with Age of Empires III yet to be remastered. There are many game modes but the premise is the same. You control a civilization/empire based on real history and your objective is to dominate and destroy your enemies.

It is still one of the most popular online games out there. But there are also several campaigns available which are a bit easier and a fun single-player experience. It is still one of the most successful series of all time and one of the best strategy games out there.

#1 Paradox Interactive game series

Latest release: Imperator: Rome (25 April 2019)

Available on: PC

While it's not really fair to include an entire game studio, Paradox Interactive has released the best strategy games among any studio so far since it is their speciality. Some of the greatest hits include: Crusader Kings II, Europa Universalis IV, Cities: Skylines, Hearts of Iron IV and more.

Many of their games are set in different time periods with different objectives. In the CK and EU series, your goal is to start as an empire ruling over a small land and dominate the world. You can also engage diplomatically with many of the nation-states you encounter. It probably has the most complex mechanics of any game and there is a huge learning curve. But once you get the hang of it, you won't stop.

Cities: Skylines is a city builder where you have to build a city, manage the population and keep them happy. Hearts of Iron IV is a war strategy video game where you have to engage in war tactics in order to win a battle. These games have their own complexities and learning curve as well.

The games from Paradox Interactive are the best real-time strategy video games out there without a question. You have a huge list of games to choose from and you can choose whichever suits your play style the best.