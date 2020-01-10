Top 6 online RPG games to play

One of the best games

Role Playing Games (RPGs) have always been super fun to play and very immersive. Most games almost always have something to do from the main story to side missions and more. Since the 2000s, there has been a massive scaling up in RPGs with many of them going online and spawning an entirely new genre: MMORPGs.

Still, there are many great RPGs you can play offline. Multiplayer though has seen a lot of success and many games which are now decades old are still going hot. If you're curious about the best online RPG games to play, here is a list of 6 games that are considered some of the best.

#6 Maplestory 2

Initial Release Date: 7 July 2015

Available on: PC

MapleStory 2 is a cute little RPG developed by Korean developers Nexon. The original MapleStory was made in 2003 and it was an online RPG game but it was a 2D side scroller. MapleStory 2 introduces the 3D element and a little more complexity to the game.

Fight monsters, fish for food, travel across multile maps and compete against other players in a PvP environment. MapleStory and MapleStory 2 received huge upgrades in 2015, which was famously called the "Big Bang" update.

#5 The Elder Scrolls: Online

Elder Scrolls Online

Initial Release Date: 4 April 2014

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

The massively popular Elder Scrolls series goes online with The Elder Scrolls: Online. Set in the contient of Tamriel, there are loose connections between many of the older Elder Scrolls games.

You can choose from 10 races and six classes, each having their own pros and cons. You can free roam the continent, do quests to level up as well participate in many events that are held.

The game still holds up really well after almost 6 years. The volume of the content and the gameplay makes this game among the best online RPG games.

