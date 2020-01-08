The Best Action RPGs you need to play

Roaming around an open world, building the character you control, making decisions that affect the overall plot and many more elements are what make action RPG games so fun. We have come a long way since the release of classic RPG games such as Legend of Zelda, Diablo, Final Fantasy, etc.

Modern PCs and consoles such as the Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch now offer a higher power level of graphics and gameplay environment that make action RPG games a much more immersive experience than what it was 20-30 years ago.

If you are a fan of the genre, here is a list of the six best action RPG games you have to play.

#6. Path of Exile

Release Date: 23 October 2013

Available On: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Path of Exile is a 7-year-old game that still holds up as one of the best action RPGs available. Path of Exile is also free-to-play and it is not much of a grind.

You can play online with other players and there is a "hard" mode as well, which causes permanent death and makes you restart from a certain point.

There are 6 classes you can choose from and you can choose which attribute to power up. You have to play through dungeons in order to get items in order to get a lot stronger.

The game is inspired by the Diablo series and follows the mechanics of the games. Path of Exile receives frequent updates which is not very common among RPG games.

#5. Fallout 4

Release Date: 10 November 2015

Available On: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Fallout 4 is based on a post-apocalyptic world devasted by nuclear war. It is the 5th game in the Fallout series and there is almost always something to do.

The objective of the game is to find your missing child. While doing so you can travel the game world, build structures and shelters, meet other factions, gather resources and complete a plethora of quests.

While it initially had a few issues, Fallout 4 has proven to be a really fun action RPG game and one of the better Fallout games.

