6 Of the best Xbox One Games

Gautam Nath Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020

The Xbox One has been one of the defining consoles of the latest generation. The Xbox One X is currently the most powerful home console system ever made to date and its capabilities render some of the most beautiful graphics we have ever seen in video game history thus far.

The next-generation console, Xbox Series X aims to surpass that and deliver an even more immersive video game experience. Some of the best Xbox One games are not just exclusive to the console but also released alongside the PS4 (which is a majority of the games).

Whether you own an Xbox One or if you are planning to buy one or whether you are a casual gamer or a serious gamer, there are some games you have to play otherwise you are missing out on a true experience with the Xbox One. Here are 6 of the best Xbox One games you have to try (if you haven't already).

#6. Forza Horizon 4

Release Date: 28 September 2018

Forza Horizon 4 takes the gameplay up a notch compared to its predecessors. Forza Horizon 4 is set in an open world, where you can race with other players online or the AI offline. A unique feature of this game is the changing of seasons, which affects the map you are driving on.

Players also have the option to buy houses which unlocks new cars and new gear. Forza Horizon 4 features much more rich details on how you can upgrade your car, the parts you choose and so much more.

The depth and fluidity of this game not only makes it one of the best Xbox One games but hands down one of the best racing games ever.

#5. Quantum Break

Release Date: 5 April 2016

Quantum Break is a game made by the same developers as Max Payne and Alan Wake. You control Jack Joyce and you have the supernatural ability to stop or slow down fragments of time. The game stars Shawn Ashmore and Aiden Gillian as the primary protagonist and antagonist.

Not only does it have a very interesting gameplay, but it also has a very nail-biting plot which we won't share here because of spoilers. The graphics, gameplay, and story makes Quantum Break among the best Xbox One games.

