5 differences between Xbox One X and PS4 Pro

Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

The PlayStation and Xbox have yet again dominated another decade of console video gaming in the 21st century. The PS4 and Xbox One consoles introduced in the early stage of the 2010s decade proved to be monsters of consoles even if they couldn't come quite as close to power as the PC.

Just like their predecessors, the PS4 and Xbox One received a few hardware revisions, starting with the PS4 Slim and Xbox One S. The final upgrade for the consoles came with the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, where both revisions received a full 4K upgrade to not only the video but now for all applicable games.

But there is a lot more than just the 4K upgrade with these revisions. Here are 5 differences between the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. You can also draw your own conclusions for which console will be right for you.

#1 Design

The Xbox One X comes with a black finish and is much bulkier than the Xbox One S. The PS4 Pro is also bulkier than the PS4 Slim, with another layer added on top of it. Both of these consoles are bulkier since they have more hardware to process much more power.

Here are the dimensions and weight of both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro:

Xbox One X - 300 x 240 x 60 mm, 3.8 KG

PS4 Pro - 327 x 295 x 55 mm, 3.3 KG

Some of the ports for the consoles have also been upgraded as well. Here is a short summary of the ports and connections:

Xbox One X - 3x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI 2.0, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0, Built-in IR blaster.

PS4 Pro - 3x USB 3.1, Ethernet, PS Camera, Optical Audio output, HDMI 2.0.

#2 Storage

Both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro come with a 1 TB Hard Drive storage by default. There is no option for lesser or more. In the event you run out of space on the console, you can connect an external hard drive to store your movies, games, music and more and access them directly to your console.

