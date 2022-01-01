Top 5 video games coming out in January 2022

January 2022 is going to kick off the new year with some incredible video game releases.

Typically, gamers look forward to the holiday season starting in October and running through December until the end of the year. That's when developers aim to release their hottest titles.

While that happened in 2021, January 2022 will keep the awesome releases going. There are five video games that players should be jumping at the chance to play throughout the first month of the year.

5 video games to look forward to in January 2022

5) Expeditions: Rome

The third entry in the Expeditions series is arriving on January 20, 2022. The game will be on PC only and features turn-based combat on a hexagonal grid. Set between 100-20 BC, players will command legions looking to conquer Rome.

4) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Remastered games are always an exciting release for players. Uncharted is one of the most popular series to ever come to PlayStation consoles. The Legacy of Thieves Collection sees Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in a fantastic remastered state.

3) God of War on PC

Instead of a remaster, this one is more of a re-release in January 2022. God of War: Ragnarok is on its way, but in the meantime, players can enjoy God of War on a brand new system. The PlayStation exclusive is coming to PC and it will be glorious.

2) Rainbow Six Extraction

A new entry in the Rainbow Six series is also arriving in January 2022. The game can be played alone or with a squad of up to three. It will launch with 18 Operators equipped to battle through containment zones and fight the Alien threat that has made it to Earth.

1) Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus may be the biggest January 2022 release. The game is a brand new way to tackle a Pokemon game and takes place in ancient Sinnoh, once known as Hisui. Trainers explore a world much like they did in Breath of the Wild, battling and catching wild Pokemon as they unravel the mysteries of the region.

