Ranking all GTA Online DLCs released till date

GTA Online was originally released in 2013. It has been almost a decade since, and the game is still going strong. An exclusive and upgraded version was recently released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and even today, gamers can't get enough of the game.

DLCs have kept this game alive, and Rockstar has been quick and consistent with them. There are over 40 DLCs in all, but only a few are important. This list ranks the DLCs while keeping the content they added in mind.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

GTA Online DLCs ranked

13) Arena War

GTA Online's Arena War DLC was good but it did not last (Image via Rockstar)

The Arena War DLC dropped into Grand Theft Auto Online on December 11, 2018. The main content for this DLC was the Arena War Series, which featured a vehicular deathmatch within the Maze Bank Arena. The DLC also added new RC Bandito races, Simeon Repo missions, some new characters, etc. There were also 45 vehicles (including the Nightmare, Future Shock and Apocalypse variants).

12) Import/Export

This DLC brought some additions to the executive business (Image via Rockstar)

The Import/Export DLC made its way into the game on December 13, 2016. The update focused on the roots of the GTA series: Stealing cars. It added a new business to the executive office that enabled players to steal and sell cars for a huge profit. The DLC also added numerous vehicles, 60-car garages, Turf Wars (adversary mode), etc.

11) Doomsday Heist

Probably the longest heist the game features till date (Image via Rockstar)

GTA Online added multiple heists via DLCs and the Doomsday Heist was among them. This was added to the game on December 12, 2017, and included a new heist called the Doomsday Heist. The update also added 30 new vehicles, which included the likes of the Akula, Deluxo, Avenger, Stromberg, Khanjali, etc.

10) Smuggler's Run

The Smuggler's Run DLC featured many great aircraft (Image via Rockstar)

The Smuggler's Run DLC was released on August 29, 2017. The DLC featured heavily on planes and other aircraft. It added a new business (Air Freight) to the game that players could operate via the purchasable property. The update featured 19 new vehicles: 14 aircraft, 4 land vehicles and 1 weaponized vehicle.

9) Gunrunning

The Gunrunning DLC added one of the best passive businesses to GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

The Gunrunning DLC was probably the biggest of 2017. It brought a new purchasable business to the game called the Bunker. This soon became one of the best ways to earn money passively. The update also featured the Mobile Operations Center, 10 weaponized vehicles, 2 custom trucks, 4 regular vehicles, etc.

8) Bikers

The Bikers DLC featured a plethora of new businesses (Image via Rockstar)

GTA Online's Bikers DLC came out on October 4, 2016. As the name suggests, the update was designed around bikes. Gamers now had the ability to form Motorcycle Clubs and run illicit businesses through them. The update added the Coke Lockup, Meth Lab, Weed Farm, Counterfeit Cash and Document Forgery businesses. The update also added 21 new cars and bikes along with seven new weapons.

7) Afterhours

The Afterhours DLC brought the Nightclub to Los Santos (Image via Rockstar)

July 24, 2018, saw the release of the After Hours DLC. The Nightclub was added to the game via this DLC. It completely changed the way gamers could make money. This update is also known for bringing in the Oppressor MK2 into the game. The GTA Online update also brought the Terrorbyte, Jester Classic, B11-Strikeforce and Scramjet vehicles. Gamers also got to see the return of Gay Tony and Lazlow.

6) Diamond Casino Heist

The Casino Heist was the best way to make money for quite some time (Image via Rockstar)

The Diamond Casino Heist Update was released on December 12, 2019. As the name implies, this was the update that brought the Diamond Casino Heist. It also added the Arcade business that gamers could run. Gamers also got access to the new Open Wheel Races and Gerald Contact Missions. There were 20 vehicles added via this DLC, the most notable of which are: Retinue MK2, Furia, Sultan Classic, Sugoi and JB 700W.

5) Cayo Perico

December 15, 2020, was a monumental day as GTA Online welcomed the heist that dethroned the Diamond Casino heist. The Cayo Perico Heist update now features the best heist to make money and allows players to go solo as well.

This DLC came along with a whole host of new content like new characters, missions, clothing, collectibles, etc. This update also brought the Kostaka Submarine, Alkonost (plane), Sparrow (helicopter), Toreador (weaponized car) and the Itali RSX, among others. Three new weapons were also added.

4) Los Santos Tuners

July 20, 2021, was a great day for car fanatics in GTA Online. The Los Santos Tuners DLC was specially designed for car lovers in the game. The update brought in some of the best cars in the game. These include the Calico GTF, Jester RR, Futo GTX, RT3000, etc. The LS Car Meet was also added via this DLC. Gamers also received a new Autoshop business and a bunch of new races to compete in.

3) The Contract

December 15, 2021, marks the date when GTA Online received its latest DLC in the form of The Contract. This DLC is very special as it brought not only Franklin and Lamar to Online but also the legendary Dr Dre. Gamers got a new Agency business to run with Franklin as their partner. Record A Studios was also added as a place where gamers could see Dr Dre in action. Short Trips, Security Contracts, Payphone hits and the Dr Dre Contract were also added.

This update also featured 17 new vehicles and the Agency Vehicle Workshop that could be used for Imani Tech. Four new weapons were also added.

2) Further Adventures in Finance and Felony

The Finance and Felony DLC came into the game on June 7, 2016. It may be one of the oldest DLCs on this list, but it is one of the most important. Finance and Felony changed the way GTA Online was played. It brought in the first purchasable businesses into the game via the CEO office. The popular VIP Mission Headhunter was also added with this DLC.

14 new vehicles were added, including the likes of Bestia GTS, Reaper, 811, etc. All future business-related DLCs were inspired by Finance and Felony.

1) Heists Update

Prior to Finance and Felony, the Heists update provided the best way to make money. The best GTA Online DLC was released on March 10, 2015. This brought the heist mechanic from story mode to Online. Five new heists were added, which gamers could start with a team. The DLC also added quite a few vehicles, most notable of which were the Hydra, Savage, Insurgent, Kuruma, Schafter, Velum, etc.

Edited by R. Elahi