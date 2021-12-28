How to start The Contract in GTA Online

GTA Online players will need a deep bank account to get started on The Contract story missions.

There is a lot to love about the latest update. Once the story missions are completed, players will be given access to exclusive features. This ranges from unique vehicle attachments to playing as popular characters. It's a welcome addition to the chaotic lobbies of GTA Online.

However, the game requires players to have a few million on hand. Otherwise, they won't be able to start The Contract missions by themselves. At the very least, there are several ways to make easy money in GTA Online. Before they know it, players will have their own Agency to run.

Here's how GTA Online players can get started on The Contract missions

Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.



rsg.ms/4a84460 Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft. Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/LEDOXDtTcX

The Contract missions remain locked behind a paywall. GTA Online players should save up a lot of money before they get started. Once they meet those requirements, they can do business with F. Clinton and Partner.

Buy an Agency from the Dynasty 8 website

GTA Online has released a new property known as the Celebrity Solutions Agency. This is where players can work together with Franklin Clinton. Their main task is to solve problems for various clients.

Players can buy this property over at the Dynasty 8 website. They should open up their iFruit phone and find the sponsored advertisement. Here is a list of all the Agencies, starting from the lowest to highest price:

Little Seoul (Available for $2,010,000)

(Available for $2,010,000) Vespucci Canals (Available for $2,145,000)

(Available for $2,145,000) Rockford Hills (Available for $2.415,000)

(Available for $2.415,000) Hawick (Available for $2,830,000)

Now the player can enter their own property. They will be greeted by Franklin himself, who introduces them to the Agency. He will give them a brief rundown on what to expect with their new line of work.

Complete a few Security Contracts

GTA Online players should head over to the main computer. Here is where they can get started on their missions. In order to access it, players must be a CEO, VIP, or MC President.

There are two main types of missions, which are Security Contracts and VIP Contracts. Players have to complete the former before they can begin with the latter. Here are the available Security Contracts for GTA Online:

Asset Protection (Protect a business for ten minutes straight)

(Protect a business for ten minutes straight) Gang Termination (Attack a rival gang and eliminate four high-ranking members)

(Attack a rival gang and eliminate four high-ranking members) Liquidize Assets (Plant explosives to destroy a rival business)

Once a Security Contract is complete, players can get started with the VIP Contract missions. This is where they can help out Dr. Dre with his stolen music files. Franklin will give players a call and invite them to a golf course.

Enjoy the benefits

The Contract offers a wide range of incentives for GTA Online players. Here is what they can get if they go through the story missions:

A Vehicle Workshop upgrade that allows players to use Imani Tech

The ability to play as Franklin and Lamar in the Short Trip missions

Access to very rare music through Media Sticks

Official brand name merchandise from the Studio Store

GTA Online players should definitely get started as soon as they can. The Contract is a rather enjoyable experience from beginning to end.

