Top 5 fastest planes in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has a host of airplanes to suit every player, with more and more impressive ones added over recent years with certain updates. Not to mention the fact that many jets and planes can now be fully customized in the game.

The weekly update, which went live on February 24, is giving huge discounts on a number of fast planes in GTA Online as well as hangars being heavily reduced in cost. This makes it the perfect time to find out more about the fastest planes in the game.

This article will talk about 5 of the fastest planes in GTA Online for players to try in 2022.

Top 5 planes that are worthy additions to players' hangars in GTA Online

The YouTube video above showcases some of the best planes that money can buy in GTA Online. All of the planes mentioned are worth paying attention to.

5) Buckingham Pyro

The slick-looking 2-seater plane is modeled after the real-life Havilland Vampire, a British fighter jet, and was introduced into GTA Online with the Smuggler's Run update in 2017. As with all planes in the update, the Pyro came with a great selection of upgrades.

If players decide to make this plane their primary dogfighting vehicle, as long as it has been fully customized, it should stand up pretty well against almost any other jet in the game.

4) V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok is also fully-customizeable as part of the Smuggler's Run update and can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a trade price of $3.6million. While this is not cheap, Molotok makes up for the high cost with its brilliant performance.

Molotok can execute a near-perfect vertical climb. After being fully customized, it can challenge the Lazer or the Hydra in a race or dogfight and stand a pretty good chance.

3) JoBuilt P-996 Lazer

The Lazer, inspired by the American F-16 Fighter Jet, is sometimes mistaken for the Hydra as they share many similar designs. The two planes are almost neck-and-neck when it comes to comparisons for speed and control. However, the Lazer performs vertical take-offs with a bit more ease.

The plane is one of the more expensive and will set players back around $6million. While this may seem like a lot of money to some gamers, others think it is a small price to pay for such a brilliant military jet.

2) Mammoth Hydra

Hydra is thought to be one of the fastest planes in GTA Online and is modeled after the British Harrier II. The only thing that has changed this somewhat was the introduction of the customizations for planes after the Smuggler's Run update, making others almost as fast.

It usually costs players almost $4 million. However, this week has an update that gives players a discount on the Hydra, making it much more affordable at around $2.5 million

1) Western Company Rogue

Added as part of the Smuggler's Run update, Western Company Rogue is the best plane on this list for multiple reasons. The cheap trade price of $1.2 million is what draws many players in. Many gamers have found that fully customizing this plane greatly improves its stats and makes it perfect for dogfighting with its agile controls, brilliant acceleration and incredible speed.

Dodging rockets is not a problem for this military airplane, as it has a faster turning circle than the Hydra when fully upgraded and it can be fitted with an array of devastating weaponry.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan