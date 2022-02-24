GTA Online weekly update: 40% off on Hangars, planes, and more

There are plenty of deals to be found after this week's GTA Online update, with a number of vehicles and properties that have been significantly reduced in price and another free tee.

The fact that there are triple points on Air Races and Air Freight Cargo missions makes it all the more exciting that there are also huge discounts on some fantastic planes and hangars in the game this week.

This article will look at the discounts and vehicles that have been made available in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online's huge discounts are just what the players ordered

The video above is a concise rundown of everything that GTA players will receive for the week of February 24 to March 3. It quickly explains the podium vehicle, prize ride, and free Bravado tee before swiftly moving onto the double and triple cash and RP rewards that are available.

The double rewards this week are on Security Contract missions, which means players will need an Agency building if they do not already own one. Fortunately, this week has blessed gamers with a bunch of discounted properties, including Agencies.

The above tweet from @TezFunz2 confirmed the weekly update rewards minutes after it was announced by Rockstar. Many of his followers were quick to comment with joy about the fact that they could now focus on a different element of the game than perhaps they already were.

Many gamers are excited to do Security Contracts for F. Clinton & Partner, especially now with a 25% discount on buildings and a 30% discount on artwork, they can save over half a million dollars buying the Agency of their choice.

However, the even bigger and better discount for players this week has to be the fact that Hangars have 40% off their prices and renovations. Not to mention that there is a selection of fine air-vehicles available on the Elitas Travel website that also have an enormous 40% knocked off the price tags too.

The combined savings for setting up a fully-loaded hanger are in the millions, so there couldn't be a better time to do so than this week. After that, gamers can put their new airborne arsenal to use by completing Air Freight missions for triple cash and RP, making this weekly update a real winner for GTA Online players.

