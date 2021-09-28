Top 5 vehicles sold at Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online

Warstock Cache & Carry sells some of the best-weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. Players can buy everything from ballistic equipment to a flying bike that shoots homing missiles on this website.

Players in GTA are constantly at war with one another, if not the NPC, and they need good weaponry to win. Having good weapons in the game is sometimes not enough as many players use weaponized vehicles to take their enemies down.

With so many weaponized vehicles and military equipment to choose from, it can be hard to decide what items are worth the money and what items are a waste of time.

5 Best Vehicles at Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online

Players can buy military and utility equipment, vehicles, and more from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online.

Here are the top 5 vehicles sold at Warstock Cache & Carry:

5) Hydra

The Hydra is a military attack jet featured in GTA Online as a part of the Heists update. The Hydra is based mainly on the British Aerospace Harrier II, with few resemblances from the F-35 Lightning II. The one thing that gives this jet an edge over other jet planes in the game is that it can hover and take off vertically like a helicopter.

4) Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the best choppers in GTA Online. The Buzzard is a compact and nimble helicopter that has some of the best firepower in the game. The main advantage of owning a Buzzard is that players can spawn it anytime they need it by becoming a CEO/VIP in the game. The chopper comes with a minigun, missile launcher and homing missile launcher.

3) Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is an armored four-door SUV featured in GTA Online as part of the Gunrunning update, which was released on August 8, 2017, during the Nightshark Week event. The SUV is based on the Dartz Kombat, and comes with four front-facing machine guns. The Nightshark is one of the best getaway vehicles in the game, with good armor and firepower.

2) Terrorbyte

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is a multipurpose truck featured in GTA Online as part of the After Hours update, released The Black Madonna Residency Week event. The Terrorbyte is a large command truck based on the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle. The Terrorbyte is a mobile operations hub where players can launch many business missions in the game.

1) Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is a custom hoverbike featured in GTA Online as part of the After Hours update released during The Black Madonna Residency Week event.

The Oppressor is the best vehicle in GTA Online for making money as it is incredibly agile and loaded with immense firepower. The Oppressor Mk II comes with two machine guns at the front of the vehicle. Players can also upgrade the bike and add explosive machine guns and even a missile launcher with the best homing missiles in the game.

