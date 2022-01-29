GTA Online player parks Lazer on top of the Maze Bank Tower 

This GTA Online video was posted on Reddit by u/Stoned_n_hungry. It showed a player in a Lazer jet pulling off a very smooth landing on top of the tallest building in Los Santos.

Redditors love to see clips from games where players execute perfect stunts. These might be crazy flips from the top of Mount Chiliad, or they can be as satisfying and straightforward as the clip in the article.

This piece will talk about the GTA Online player who landed a jet on the Maze Bank Tower.

Stunt landings in GTA Online are awesome

The video shows how GTA Online gamers can land a military jet on the Maze Bank Tower with the correct approach. Many players have never seen this done before, and some will not even have thought of it.

The clip showed a Lazer approaching the tower and flying towards the mid-point of the structure. It took a slight dip downwards before exposing its landing gear, reducing speed, and doing a climb in the jet up the side of the building almost vertically. The jet plane cut its engine as it neared the top, and a warning sound could be heard. Fortunately, it was timed perfectly, and the aircraft came to a stop smoothly atop the roof.

Some Redditors expressed how impressed they were, while a couple mentioned that they liked to do this little stunt to keep on top of their game and that it was not as challenging to do as one might think.

One commenter mixed up and mistook the Lazer in this video for the Hydra military jet. This is a common misconception as both jets have similar looks. They can be differentiated more efficiently by focusing on the missiles attached underneath and the wings. The Hydra has only six missiles, while the Lazer has eight, with an extra rocket at the tip of each wing.

A smooth landing on a tiny area (Image via Sportskeeda)

While this stunt landing is well known to many GTA Online fans, it does not make this video clip any less impressive for many who have never seen a stunt like this before.

No doubt any of the thousands of Redditors who may have seen this clip will be trying to make this landing for themselves to hone their flight skills in the game.

