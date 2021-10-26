Lazer vs Hydra: Which is the better plane in GTA Online

While the hype surrounding futuristic vehicles and flying bikes has somewhat affected the popularity of jets in GTA Online, they are still reasonably practical in their own right and offer a lot of versatility.

The Hydra and Lazer have been ruling the jet department in GTA Online for quite a while, and considering the unique features and unparalleled options they come equipped with, they won't be leaving the light of stardom anytime soon.

That being said, this article compares the two jets to analyze which one makes for a better purchase in GTA Online.

GTA Online: The Hydra vs Lazer

The Hydra VS Lazer - GTA Online Jets (Image via GTA Wiki) GTA Online Jets (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Hydra, being a VTOL jet, boasts vertical take-off and landing capabilities. This allows the Hydra to be a lot more compatible for newbie enthusiasts who are still learning the ropes of flying in GTA Online, not to mention the jet, being able to land vertically, doesn't require an actual runway, which can make for quite an inconvenience at times. The Hydra is excellent in speed, recorded at a top speed of 209.25 mph (336.75 km/h). The handling of the vehicle is better than most but does tend to fall behind some. It comes equipped with powerful lock-on homing missiles and explosive machine guns. The only downside to this beast of a vehicle comes in the form of its armor, which is average at best, merely capable of taking two missiles and one RPG hits.

Although the Lazer seems to take heavy inspiration from the Hydra in the looks department, it is, in fact, nothing like that Hydra. The Lazer, unlike the Hydra, does not possess VTOL capabilities and, hence, needs a runway to take off. That said, the Lazer's top speed is beyond impressive, as is its acceleration. Its handling, however, leaves much to be desired from.

The Hydra VS Lazer (Image via GTA Wiki)

In conclusion, both vehicles are equal parts well-performing and lacking in some ways. However, The Hydra has the edge in terms of top speed, handling, and price. The Lazer is ridiculously expensive, and while it is arguably a great vehicle, its pros are not enough to justify its price tag.

How to get The Hydra in GTA Online

The Hydra can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,990,000.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

How to get Lazer in GTA Online

Lazer costs $6,500,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar