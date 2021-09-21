Top 5 cars with the worst handling in GTA Online

GTA Online is all about high-speed, costly vehicles. But when a car doesn't handle well, it loses all its appeal, no matter how unique or good-looking it might otherwise be. Players don't mind it when a vehicle goes slow, but they absolutely can't put up with a car that fails to process the given input in time and ends up in drastic situations, possibly ending the player's life.

This article talks about 5 of the worst handling cars in GTA Online.

Five cars in GTA Online that are not known for their handling

5) Romero Hearse

Romero Hearse is unsurprisingly one of the worst-handling cars in GTA Online. While it's not awkward to handle, it demands a lot of energy on the player's part when tackling sharp and sudden corners at high speeds.

Handling aside, the Hearse is a pretty decent vehicle in GTA Online. While it doesn't do wonders on the fast track, it does offer a good deal for a price of $45,000.

4) Brawler

The brawler is the kind of vehicle that comes with the worst possible braking in GTA Online, so the player is forced to use inanimate objects to halt the wacky thing.

However, as an off-road Buggy, it is less than nimble handling is hardly a surprise. Most off-road vehicles handle pretty awkwardly in GTA Online unless they're unanimously agreed upon as the smoothest wheelers in the entire multiplayer game, which is rare.

3) The Hotknife

Muscle cars are a popular choice in GTA Online, but the Hotknife doesn't give the player a whole lot of good moments to rave about. The vehicle is impossibly difficult to handle and comes with the worst possible braking system.

Moreover, the Hotknife isn't even that great on the fast track and features average acceleration and subpar traction, making it one of the most underwhelming vehicles in GTA Online.

2) The Emperor

It is nearly impossible to talk about the most underwhelming vehicles in GTA Online without mentioning the Emperor, for the game features several jaded cars. Still, the likes of the Emperor are seldom seen in a game as popular as GTA Online.

It accelerates as if it's running on popped tires, and the handling is so poor, it doesn't even deserve a shot, but that's hardly a surprise given that the Emperor is one of the worst vehicles featured in GTA Online and is barely bought by players these days.

1) The Raptor

While the Raptor kills it in the looks department, it leaves a lot to be desired in terms of handling. Moreover, the vehicle is underwhelming. Unless the player doesn't mind flashy cars with poor performance, they would better steer clear of this one.

