Top 5 worst-looking cars in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic GTA games with some of the stylish vehicles in the franchise, but it also has some pretty bad-looking cars.

The GTA series is nothing without its cars, it's literally in its name - Grand Theft Auto. Every GTA game has a wide variety of cars for players to pick from and drive around in the open world of San Andreas.

Worst-looking cars in GTA San Andreas

This article has nothing to do with the actual performance of these cars, it is solely based on their looks which can be a subjective issue.

5) Willard 500

Willard 500 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Let's start things off with the Willard 500. There is nothing really wrong with the Willard 500 as a car, it drives well and can take a few hits.

The reason it is on this list is because it is just too plain. The extended front with a shortened back also doesn't look very appealing. The car might look good from the front but gets worse if looked at from the side or back.

4) Perrenial

Perrenial (Image via Rockstar Games)

The 4-door Perennial bears a striking resemblance to the Chevy Nova station wagon from the early ‘60s. It isn't exactly a car somebody like CJ would drive or somebody who wants to be taken seriously would drive.

The extended front with the flat back gives the car a very unappealing look. That's enough to keep players away from this one.

3) Willard Majestic

Willard Majestic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Willard Majestic looks like a decent car at first, which is until players notice the front of the car has a weird slant to it for some reason. The slant makes the car look weird from the side.

The back is also rounded, making an unappealing combination of two ghastly design choices. The car also has two small back windows even though it is a two seater.

2) Bravura

Bravura (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravura would look just like a normal car if a bulldozer flattened it. Seriously, there is no reason for the car to be this low.

Just imagine how annoying it must be for CJ to bend down every time just to get in this car.

1) Manana

Manana (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Manana is a car in GTA San Andreas that looks unfinished. It feels like some designer just threw it together to fulfill the game's quota for cars.

The two seater is disproportionate with a triangular top and flat back. The front is bigger than the back but not too big. It also has a very ugly square on the side for a fuel tank.

The only redeeming quality of this GTA car is that Manana is fun to say.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the author.

