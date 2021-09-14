5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is the most beloved game in the franchise

It's been almost two decades since GTA San Andreas, the most celebrated game in the franchise, hit the market but the hype around the game never seems to decline. If anything, GTA San Andreas is still all the rage in 2021 and will probably be so for a while.

The game owes its incredible success to a lot of factors. From exceptionally diverse characters to high-end vehicles to gut-wrenching plot twists that come out of nowhere, the game boasts many reasons for making players fall in love with it.

This article explores 5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is the most popular game in the franchise.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games of all time

5) Great side activities

GTA San Andreas is packed with a number of incredibly engaging side activities. From collecting collectables to plotting night-time robberies to playing video games, players can do a lot in GTA San Andreas.

While the overall game is a masterpiece, it never hurts to add a couple of side quests that do not necessarily follow the storyline, and GTA San Andreas does a great job of it.

4) Unforgettable cast

GTA San Andreas had a great cast (Image via GTA San Andreas)

From the main character to the antagonist to the side characters, every character in GTA San Andreas has a profound backstory and feels as real as possible. The voice-acting in the game is absolutely top-notch. It adds another dimension to the game, making the game-world seem as robust and real as possible

3) Unique Storyline

Big Smoke, Sweet, and Ryder (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas' storyline is neither dark like GTA 4s nor full of weird kinks like GTA 5s. It's somewhere in between, the perfect concoction of sweet and sour. While such a realistic storyline may not work for those who prefer action-packed, full-throttle games like GTA 5, it manages to leave a lasting mark on its fans, which is why GTA San Andreas holds up well even today.

2) Plot twists

(Image via wallpapercave.com)

All great stories have one thing in common – an element of surprise. GTA San Andreas had a particularly big one up its sleeve for fans.

Big Smoke's betrayal, with him being one of the fan-favourite characters in the game, came as a huge shock for the players. The scene went down in gaming history as one of the most iconic moments in the game, making GTA San Andreas absolutely unforgettable for fans.

1) The difficult missions

GTA San Andreas' missions were not a walk in the park (Image via GTA San Andreas)

Also Read

GTA San Andreas is popular for its incredibly difficult and insanely addictive missions. While easy quests make for a cakewalk, they don't leave a lasting impact, and GTA San Andreas' missions were anything but simple. They were exciting, compelling and frustratingly difficult, but that's the reason why they are so memorable.

Edited by R. Elahi