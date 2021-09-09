Is GTA San Andreas based on a true story?

Some real-life events influenced GTA San Andreas' story, but not entirely.

It's vital to know that CJ has no direct parallels in real life (in terms of what happens to him). Young Maylay portrays CJ in some ways similar to his own life. However, the two people lived entirely different lives.

For example, it should go without saying that Young Maylay never invaded Area 51 and stole a jetpack. Thanks to Rockstar Games' ingenuity and eye for detail, some real-life events did inspire GTA San Andreas' storyline.

GTA San Andreas is loosely inspired by true events

GTA San Andreas is not based on a true story (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although GTA San Andreas isn't entirely based on a true story, some elements were clearly inspired by actual events. It is a game of fiction, and the developers took some liberties with these real-life examples.

The location

No real-life location looks like this (Image via GTA Wiki)

Real-life locations inspire the setting for GTA San Andreas. For instance, Los Santos is based on Los Angeles. The same can be said for San Fierro and San Francisco, and Las Venturas and Las Vegas.

It's not a 1:1 match, however. The real-life examples inspire some pieces of architecture, but they're made in a way to match GTA San Andreas's setting. For example, the Gant Bridge resembles the Golden Gate Bridge.

The events

The 1992 Los Angeles Riots might look familiar to some GTA San Andreas players (Image via Wikipedia)

Some of GTA San Andreas's events have direct parallels in real life. The most obvious example is the parallel between the Los Santos Riots and the 1992 Los Angeles Riots. Both take place in a similar location in 1992 and revolved around an injustice involving the police.

Many of the features associated with the Los Santos Riots are similar to the real-life actions of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots. The burning buildings and hostile NPCs are some prime examples.

On a similar note, GTA San Andreas takes some inspiration from movies of that era. Menace II Society is an excellent example of a film that inspires GTA San Andreas. It's not a true event per se, so it's another example of how fictionalized GTA San Andreas is at times.

The GTA San Andreas storyline is unique in its fictional way

Some storyline moments tend to resemble common tropes found in other media (Image via GTA Wiki)

CJ's return to Grove Street after spending years in Liberty City kickstarts the plot in GTA San Andreas. Eventually, the Grove Street Families become more powerful, and the players know the rest of the story.

Everything that happens in GTA San Andreas from start to finish is too specific to be based on a singular true story. Parts of it have real-life inspiration, but the whole combination is unique to GTA San Andreas.

Ultimately, GTA San Andreas is not based on a true story. Some true events inspire it, but it would be disingenuous to say it's a true story. Rockstar twists some real-life events to make the game more interesting and keep its overall storyline cohesive.

