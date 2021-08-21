5 most exciting vehicles to drive in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games of all time. It is, in fact, unanimously agreed upon to be the best entry in the much-celebrated GTA franchise.

As with every Grand Theft Auto game, high-end, lightning-fast vehicles are as much appreciated in GTA San Andreas as the ability to rob stores and burn cop cars to a crisp, if not more.

Five delightful GTA San Andreas vehicles

5) The Tornado

The Tornado seems to have taken after the infamous 1958 Chevrolet Impala and is one of the best vintage-inspired vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas, a trend fans can never have enough of.

The Tornado is exceptionally fast, incredibly nimble, and surprisingly great at tackling tricky corners. It also comes with impressive durability and can take its fair share of significant mishaps with praiseworthy grace.

All in all, the Tornado, as the name might imply, is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in GTA San Andreas.

4) The Cheetah

A vehicle called the Cheetah cannot not be a guaranteed thrill ride. Recorded at an incredibly high top speed, it is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA San Andreas.

Powered by a V8 engine, the Cheetah boasts butter-smooth handling, quick acceleration, and, all in all, a fantastic performance. The lightning-fast beast makes for a great addition to the player's collection of cars in GTA San Andreas.

3) The Buffalo

The Buffalo is one of the most exciting vehicles to purchase in GTA San Andreas, if there ever was one. Inspired by the third generation of the Chevrolet Camaro, this car always makes a great case for itself.

It features excellent acceleration, impressive handling, and outstanding traction. The vehicle is also super compatible for beginners and makes for one heck of a purchase in the game.

2) The Bullet

The Bullet is perhaps one of the most popular vehicles from GTA San Andreas. With rapid acceleration, excellent top speed, and agile handling, that's hardly a surprise.

As the third-fastest vehicle in the game, the Bullet doesn't give players a lot to complain about. It is fast, compatible, and devilishly stylish — an absolute must-have.

1) The Comet

Inspired by the Porsche 911, the Comet needs no introduction in GTA San Andreas. It is the fastest car in the entire game, recorded at an exceptionally high top speed.

The Comet is also very deft at tackling sharp corners, so stability is never an issue. If all that wasn't enough, the car is also a convertible, so the player can hop into it without bothering about the door.

While that doesn't do the player much good in the long run, a little style here and there never hurt anybody.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

