5 reasons why fans would love a GTA San Andreas remaster

There are plenty of reasons why some fans would love a GTA San Andreas remaster, in the odd scenario that Rockstar does release it, of course.

Rumors of a GTA San Andreas remaster have been surfacing all over the internet lately (particularly in a trilogy with GTA 3 and GTA Vice City). Regardless of whether it's true or not, there is still a lot of discussions to be had on why a GTA San Andreas remaster could be a good idea.

The original game is already a timeless classic, but improvements are still possible. However, there are a few nifty reasons why fans want an overhauled GTA San Andreas.

Five reasons why a GTA San Andreas remaster is good

5) Gives an excuse to relive GTA San Andreas

Fans of the game can relive some of the most iconic scenes (Image via Rockstar Games)

A GTA San Andreas remaster is as good of an excuse as any to replay the game. However, there's always the chance for some new elements being sprinkled into the game, which could make it feel more exciting.

However, if a remaster were to arrive, the question in everyone's minds would be whether it is better than the original or not. If the GTA San Andreas remaster surpasses the original, then it would be the definitive experience for anybody looking to play the title.

4) It would make GTA San Andreas even more relevant

GTA San Andreas could stay in the spotlight a little longer (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular GTA games ever released, but there's no denying that it's not the most relevant game right now. For mainstream audiences, GTA 5 and GTA Online are the only games in the spotlight.

That's where a GTA San Andreas remaster can come in handy. Any recently released title is bound to get some buzz, especially if it's a legendary game series like Grand Theft Auto.

On a similar note, it would also introduce a new generation of gamers to this timeless classic. A GTA San Andreas remaster has a lot of potential to excite the fanbase in more ways than one.

3) Could fix some annoying bugs

As great of a game as GTA San Andreas is, it still has some excruciatingly annoying bugs. Whether it's faulty cheat codes or game-breaking bugs, there's always a chance that a GTA San Andreas remaster could get rid of them.

This is something that would probably have nothing but upsides upon implementation. Considering most of these bugs are problematic in their nature, it's unlikely that GTA San Andreas fans would miss them if they were removed in a remaster.

2) Quality-of-life improvements

An idea for GPS (Image via GTA Inside)

It's unlikely that a GTA San Andreas remaster wouldn't include a small quality-of-life update somewhere in the game. It wouldn't have to be major, but something like an in-game GPS or easier fast-travel could help make the game more accessible to fans.

Quality-of-life improvements only exist to make a game better, so this isn't something that fans would resent (unless they're an elitist or a purist to a fault).

1) It's GTA San Andreas, but with better graphics

Better graphics go a long way in making a game more enjoyable to some fans (Image via Swixtor)

One of the most legitimate criticisms toward GTA San Andreas is how the game's graphics have aged. There are plenty of mods that alleviate that problem, but that requires players to rely on external third-party sources to enjoy GTA San Andreas at its best.

That's where a remaster can shine. It doesn't have to be ultra-realistic, but upgrading GTA San Andreas's graphics in a way that looks even more timeless would do wonders for the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul