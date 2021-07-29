5 of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online

Sports cars are a popular class of vehicles in GTA Online, with many players wondering what the fastest ones are.

The fastest sports cars in GTA Online aren't necessarily the best for every race. There's often a correlation between fast vehicles performing well in races, but there are other factors GTA Online players should consider in that regard.

Still, these sports cars are excellent at getting the player from one destination to another quickly while being pleasing to the eye. This list will only include vehicles classified as sports cars in GTA Online, and not include sports classics. Surprisingly, none of the first batch of new sports cars from the Los Santos Tuners update are on this list.

Five of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online

#5 - Itali GTO

The Itali GTO (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's worth noting that all vehicles listed in this article are using the more accurate Broughy1322 method of analyzing speed. What GTA Online displays to the player isn't always accurate, hence the need for lists like this one.

The Itali GTO is capable of going up to 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), yet the game's files would suggest it can only go up to 100.17 mph (161.20 km/h). It's a noticeable example of how different the true top speed is from what the player is told in-game.

This vehicle costs $1,965,000 in GTA Online.

#4 - Coquette D10

The Coquette D10 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Coquette D10 only costs $1,510,000, but it's the fourth-fastest sports car in GTA Online as of now. It has an impressive top speed of 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h), which is a few mph faster than the Itali GTO.

Of course, the Coquette D10 performs noticeably differently when compared to the Itali GTO. The former has better handling, whereas the latter has superior acceleration, which lets it reach its top speed much quicker.

#3 - Itali RSX

The Itali RSX (Image via GTA Wiki)

There is no more expensive sports car on this list than the Itali RSX. Although it's not the fastest sports car in GTA Online, its overall stats are extremely impressive. It normally costs $3,465,000, but it can be bought at a Trade Price of $2,598,750.

The Itali RSX is capable of going up to 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) in GTA Online, which makes it the third-fastest sports car in the game. All things considered, it's still a top-tier car for the races it's eligible in.

#2 - Pariah

The Pariah (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Pariah is a good sports car that costs a fraction of the previous entry. Its overall stats are lower, but it is slightly faster than the Itali RSX. This vehicle is capable of going up to 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), which makes it the second-fastest sports car in all of GTA Online.

It only costs $1,420,000, which also makes it the cheapest sports car on this list. It's not a bad vehicle by any means, and some GTA Online players love the car for what it offers at this price point.

#1 - ZR380 (Any Arena Wars variation)

The Apocalypse ZR380 variant (Image via GTA Wiki)

It doesn't matter which Arena Wars variation it is, the ZR380 (Arena Wars) is the fastest sports car in GTA Online by a noticeable margin. It's capable of going up to 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), which is a noticeable improvement over the previous sports car on this list.

This vehicle costs $2,138,640, but it can be discounted at a Trade Price of $1,608,000 if players get the relevant sponsorship at Arena Wars. Of course, this vehicle is better suited to Arena Wars than anything else.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish