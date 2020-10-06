GTA Online: Invetero Coquette D10 vs Ocelot Pariah — Which is the faster car?

GTA Online, to an outsider, might present itself as a chaotic online experience that might severely lack depth outside of Freemode and Heists. However, that couldn't be further from the truth, as it is one of the most comprehensive online multiplayer experiences.

While most games would have been satisfied with the inclusion of a couple of diverse match types and maybe some new cars, Rockstar Games is continuously upping its game.

The publisher is focused on adding even more variety to the GTA Online experiencing by adding new missions and even newer cars. The latest update, the Los Santos Summer Special, introduced a new sports car that might rival the kings of the class.

The Invetero Coquette D10 packs serious performance under the hood, whilst also being one of the most visually impressive cars in the game.

Invetero Coquette D10 vs Ocelot Pariah: Which car should you buy in GTA Online?

The Invetero Coquette D10 is a no-brainer for fans of sports cars in the game, as it is simply one of the best in this class in GTA Online. Its price tag might put off some players, however, as it requires a decent chunk of change.

Interestingly, this class also has the Ocelot Pariah, which has long been considered the fastest car (in terms of top speed) in the sports class. However, one must remember that simply the top speed is no guarantee for better performance.

Things such as handling and braking affect the car's ability to maintain speeds through turns and corners. Therefore, simply the top speed isn't a measure of how great a car is.

More often than not, cars with better handling are preferred over ones that can go fast in GTA Online. However, let's look at the stats of the two cars head-to-head

Pariah v Coquette D10

Price: $1,420,000$ v 1,510,000

Top speed: 136.00 mph v 130.00 mph

(source: broughy/gtabase)

Gears: 6 8

Resale value: $852,000 v $906,000

Handling: 79.55% v 100.00%

Overall rating: 69.09% v 71.46%

(source: gtabase rating system)

While in terms of the top speed, the Pariah might be able to outclass the Coquette, the handling might give it the slight edge. As players are not always likely to go in a straight line, the handling will give the Coquette the edge it needs over the Pariah in GTA Online.

Therefore, if players have the money to throw around, the Coquette should be a no-brainer in the sports class in GTA Online.