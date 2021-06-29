Grotti Itali RSX: All you need to know about the fastest car in GTA Online

GTA Online features a prodigious assortment of vehicles, each more striking in nature than the other.

The game would have had a hard time becoming one of the most rated games in the world had it not been for all the amazing vehicles that are released regularly. From futuristic cars to flying bikes to weaponized aircraft, GTA Online has it all!

While all kinds of vehicles are incredibly useful in their own right, none are quite as popular among fans as those that prioritize speed over everything else.

The Grotti Itali RSX is one such vehicle. Recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h), the RSX is the fastest land vehicle featured in GTA Online.

Is the Itali RSX worth buying in GTA Online?

The Grotti Itali RSX was added to GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update on December 22nd, 2020. It's been in the light of stardom ever since.

The real-life inspiration for the Itali RSX has been drawn from the incredibly popular Ferrari SF90 Stradale. This explains not only its good looks but also its exceptional performance.

This 2-door berlinetta is awe-inspiring on the race track, capable of outclassing almost every vehicle from the Super Vehicle Class. Its acceleration is beyond impressive, almost on par with the Itali GTO. The car comes equipped with an aerodynamic wing that activates shortly after acceleration, although, admittedly, it doesn't have that much of an impact on its overall performance. In terms of handling, the Italian RSX is rather average, prone to spinning out of control and crashing unceremoniously if not tackled on time. That said, the Itali RSX is exceptionally sturdy, capable of taking its fair share of knocks and bumps with grace.

All in all, the RSX is one of the best vehicles featured in GTA Online, especially in terms of speed and acceleration. Admittedly, it is a little pricey, but with everything it has to offer, it's definitely one of the best investments players can make in GTA Online in 2021.

