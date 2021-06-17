Top 5 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online as of June 2021

GTA Online features over 500 controllable vehicles, each more competitive in nature than the other.

From futuristic motorcycles to weaponized trucks and high-performance muscle cars with high outputs of horsepower, GTA Online features a great assortment of top-end vehicles.

Muscle cars are perhaps the most popular kind of vehicle in GTA Online. Not only do they look great, but they also perform exceptionally well.

Top 5 fastest muscle cars featured in GTA Online

#5 - Imponte Ruiner 2000

Recorded at a top speed of 119.00 mph, the Ruiner 2000 speaks for itself. Not only is it an absolute delight to look at but also a joy to ride.

Though the Ruiner 2000 won't be breaking any speed limits any time soon, it's still one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online and performs fairly well.

It boasts quick acceleration, smooth handling, and great traction. What more could players ask for? It's definitely one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

#4 - Vapid Dominator

Inspired by the fifth generation Ford Mustang, the Vapid Dominator always makes a great case for itself.

Equipped with a high-torque engine, the Dominator has quick acceleration and an above-average top speed, recorded at 120.25 mph.

GTA Online features a number of great muscle cars, but none can outclass the Dominator in a race.

The only drawback to this vehicle is its average handling. Beginners will have a hard time handling the Dominator smoothly, but it can be rewarding in the hands of a skilled driver.

#3 - Sabre Turbo Custom

This is another great vehicle that needs no introduction to GTA Online. The Turbo Custom comes equipped with a number of unique features and has recorded a top speed of 121.25 mph. Its acceleration is beyond impressive, and its handling nimble enough for beginners to get the hang of.

All in all, the Sabre Turbo is one of the best muscle cars featured in GTA Online, and not many would have the potential to keep up with it in a race.

#2 - Valid Hustler

Everyone is hustling these days. Rockstar saw no reason for GTA Online vehicles to not join the bandwagon, which is how the Vapir Hustler came about.

The Hustler is sturdy, fast, and gorgeous. Its top speed is recorded at 121.25 mph. While it's rather average when compared to lightning-fast beasts like the RSX, it is quite impressive for a muscle car in GTA Online.

#1 - Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

It's impossible to talk about the best muscle cars in GTA Online without mentioning the Gauntlet Hellfire at least once.

The Gauntlet Hellfire is one of the most iconic cars in GTA Online if there ever was one. Recorded at a top speed of 125.25 mph, it's not only the fastest muscle car in the game but also the most popular.

The Gauntlet Hellfire features nimble handling, amazing traction, and incredibly quick acceleration. It's definitely one of the best cars in GTA Online.

Edited by suwaidfazal