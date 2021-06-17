5 fastest GTA Online off-road vehicles in June 2021

Speed is the name of the game for any given automobile in GTA Online, and this is true for off-road vehicles as well.

All of the speeds listed in this article were determined by the Broughy method developed by Broughy1322, as it's far more reliable than the speed stats in-game (which are often depicted as being far lower than they really are). This list only considers the top speed of off-road vehicles without external factors.

Note: This article will only feature vehicles listed as off-road vehicles and will not include motorcycles. Fast vehicles with off-road wheels have also not been considered for this list.

5 fastest non-motorcycle off-road vehicles in GTA Online as of June 2021

#5 - Kamacho

The Kamacho in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Kamacho is the fifth fastest off-road vehicle in GTA Online (not including motorcycles). Its true top speed is 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h), which is quite the deviation from the speed provided in-game (83.26 mph or 134 km/h).

The Kamacho can be purchased for $345,000, making it the cheapest entry on this list.

#4 - Brawler

The Brawler in GTA Online (Image via GTA Online)

The Brawler was featured in GTA 5 and Online as part of the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. It is heavily influenced by the Local Motors Rally Fighter.

The vehicle's true top speed (not listed in-game) is 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), making it quite a steal given its low price.

The Brawler can be bought for $715,000 in GTA Online.

#3 - Sasquatch (Apocalypse/Future Shock/Nightmare)

The Nightmare variant of the Sasquatch (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Bravado Sasquatch is the first of two Arena Wars vehicles on this list. All versions of the Sasquatch operate in the same way, with the only major difference between the three being their designs.

This vehicle can go up to 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) in GTA Online, regardless of the version the player chooses.

Any variant of the Bravado Sasquatch costs $1,530,875 at full price.

#2 - Vagrant

The Vagrant in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The second fastest off-road vehicle in GTA Online is the Vagrant, which goes up to 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h). It's perfectly complemented by its fast acceleration and solid handling, making it a great choice for zipping past other players when off-road.

It costs $2,214,000 at its full price, but it can be purchased for $1,660,500 at its trade price.

#1 - Brutus (Apocalypse/Future Shock/Nightmare)

The Apocalypse variant of the Brutus (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Declasse Brutus doesn't seem like the fastest vehicle around, but it's technically the fastest off-road vehicle in GTA Online, operating at 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), according to Broughy1322. This is noticeably different from what the game indicates (86.99 mph or 140 km/h).

Any variation of the Declasse Brutus costs $2,666,650, although it can be knocked down to its trade price of $2,005,000.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh