GTA Online continues to have a large, engaged, ever-growing userbase as it keeps getting updated with fresh content. An interesting feature of customization in the game is the ability to have custom license plates.

There is a similar feature in Mafia 2, a GTA competitor, where players can change their plates to evade the police. In GTA 5 and GTA Online, the option is purely cosmetic and a lot more expensive.

Rockstar Games has made the process a bit more complex than it should be, but it isn't impossible. Players will need to follow the steps given in this article to get their custom plates.

How to get custom plates in GTA Online

This article will include all of the necessary steps for creating custom license plates in GTA Online:

The prerequisites

The first thing that players need is an Android or an iOS device. They need to download the iFruit app from the Play Store (on Android) or App Store (iOS).

Users then have to log in to the app with their Rockstar Games Social Club accounts.

Custom plates through iFruit

After logging in to iFruit, a screen will appear with a lot of icons on it. Players need to choose the "Los Santos Customs" icon (top left of the screen).

Now, they will be presented with a screen including four vehicle slots. The first three are from the story mode; Franklin, Michael, and Trevor's personal vehicles. The fourth and last option is for the GTA Online protagonist.

Gamers can swipe through the different vehicles they own in GTA Online. After selecting the car they want the custom plates for, they are brought to another screen.

Here, users need to select the number plate in the top right corner of the screen, which allows them to write whatever they want on their custom plate.

Finalizing the purchase

After making the custom plate, players need to go back to the vehicle slot screen and press Order.

They have to accept all the pop-ups that appear, after which they will be shown a receipt.

The first custom plate is free for all accounts, and players can have a total of up to 30 number plates. After the first time, they will have to pay $100,000 each time they order a number plate.

Back to GTA Online

Players need to start up GTA Online, drive into Los Santos Customs, and install their custom number plates.

However, the first free number plates may not show up until the player has purchased the 2nd one.

