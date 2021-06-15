List of vehicle warehouses in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online has a variety of properties players can purchase to expand their empire. Vehicle warehouses are properties added to the game in the Import/Export update of GTA Online.

Vehicle warehouses act as a storage facility for up to 40 cars the player owns. If a player is a CEO and owns an office, they can use the vehicle warehouse to access vehicle cargo missions.

Vehicle cargo missions have the player steal and deliver cars to the warehouse with minimal damage. The player can then export the car for a profit. These missions are very profitable and should be done by beginners to quickly make money to invest in other businesses.

All vehicle warehouses function the same way, the only difference between them in the area they are located in. The cheaper warehouses are located in smaller areas with high gang activity and the expensive warehouses are located in nicer and safer areas of Los Santos.

Here is a list of all the warehouses that can be purchased.

Vehicle warehouses in GTA Online

1) Cypress Flats Vehicle Warehouse: $2,675,000

2) Davis Vehicle Warehouse: $2,495,000

3) El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse: $1,635,000

4) Elysian Island Vehicle Warehouse: $1,950,000

5) La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse: $1,500,000

6) La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse: $2,735,000

7) LSIA Vehicle Warehouse: $2,170,000

8) LSIA Vehicle Warehouse: $2,300,000

9) Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse: $2,850,000

Interior of the vehicle warehouse

The interior of all the vehicle warehouses are the same. Each warehouse will have an office, a vending machine for soda, a bed to sleep in and a place to change clothes. It will also feature a car mod shop which can be accessed before exporting a vehicle to give it a few final touch ups.

The vehicle warehouse interiors do have a few cosmetic upgrades that can be applied to them for a price.

1) Basic: Free

The basic interior is just like its name. The walls and the floor are plain and dirty giving it an old and unmaintained feel.

2) Urban: $ 230,000

The urban interior adds colorful graffiti art to the walls. It gives the warehouse a vibrant feel.

3) Branded: $295,000

The branded interior gives the wall a white and purple color scheme along with posters of different car brands. It gives the warehouse a clean and professional look.

