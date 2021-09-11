Top 5 GTA Online cars with the best handling

If a GTA Online car doesn't handle well and fails to tackle sharp and sudden corners with ease, it gets canceled without a second thought and for good reason.

Good handling is just as important as quick acceleration and high top speed. Vehicles that do not handle well in GTA Online seldom excite any fans.

Five cars in GTA Online with excellent handling

5) Deveste Eight

Inspired by the incredibly popular Dubai-based concept car Devel Sixteen, the Deveste Eight is one of the most nimble vehicles in GTA Online.

Boasting an impressively high top speed, recorded at 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), the Deveste Eight is also one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

This vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,795,000. Granted, it is a little pricey, but the return on investment it offers is absolutely worth it.

4) Progen T20

Based on the popular McLaren P1 and the Falcon F7, the Progen T20 is one of the best cars in GTA Online, if there ever was one. It features incredibly smooth handling, excellent acceleration, and fantastic traction.

Sleek and sturdy in design, the Progen T20 tends to turn heads wherever it goes. With a top speed of 122.25 mph (196.74 km/h), it makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

This car can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,200,000.

3) Cyclone

As the name might imply, the Cyclone is a beastly force of nature, equipped with exceptionally cool looks and impressively unique features. It boasts the kind of handling that barely seems to require any handling and is recorded at a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h).

This incredibly cool vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,890,000.

2) Benefactor Krieger

GTA Online features numerous cars with agile handling, but none are compatible with newbie beginners like the infamous Krieger. It handles like a personal robot and performs like a futuristic marvel of technology.

Recorded at a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), the Krieger is also one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online and is simply a must-have.

1) Ocelot Pariah

The Pariah is popular for many reasons in GTA Online, but its butter-smooth handling does not seem to get enough credit. The car is exceptionally good at tackling sharp corners and is one of the most nimble cars featured in GTA Online.

With a top speed of 136 mph, the Pariah is a sight to behold, dream to own, and joy to ride.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

